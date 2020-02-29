A terrific opportunity for all citizens to get free legal advice is set for this Friday. Don’t pass it up. (Our three-column series on helpful tips regarding estate administration will continue next month.)
Do you have a legal question you would like answered without charge? This Friday, you can do just that during the 13th 4ALL event, a public-service program of the N.C. Bar Foundation. People can talk to a N.C.-licensed lawyer for free from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Imagine that.
The 4ALL effort, widely acclaimed nationally, was started in 2008 under the leadership of then-president of the NCBA Janet Ward Black, a prominent lawyer in Greensboro.
More than 500 lawyer volunteers will work together to answer calls at seven call centers statewide: Asheville, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Greenville, Raleigh and Wilmington. Last year, volunteers answered more than 9,900 calls. The program mission is to help address the access to justice gap by providing access to a lawyer for members of the public who otherwise are unable to access legal services.
Who can call? Any adult. The callers are not limited because of their level of income.
What kinds of calls will be answered? Governmental benefits, criminal and traffic, consumer/bankruptcy, education, employment, estate planning, family law/child issues, foreclosure, housing, personal injury, corporations and medical.
When and where can you call? 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday at seven call centers across the state.
What numbers? The number in the Triad is 866-690-3100. If you cannot get through or if you cannot call on March 6, call Legal Aid of North Carolina: 1-866-219-5262, or call the NCBA Lawyer Referral Service at 1-800-662-7660.
How callers should prepare for their call:
- Be patient
- Have a pen and paper available to write down the information the lawyer gives to you
- Write down your basic facts. Prepare a timeline of what happened
- Explain what you have done to resolve your concern or issue so far
- Explain what do you want or need to happen
There are several other legal resources with which citizens should be aware:
N.C. Free Legal Answers. Another important year-round legal program provided by the N.C. Bar Foundation and the Mecklenburg County Bar is N.C. Free Legal Answers (nc.freelegalanswers.org). FLA is a free statewide online service for low-income individuals in North Carolina who need legal advice on non-criminal matters. It is part of the American Bar Association’s Free Legal Answers Project.
If you have a legal question but you cannot afford a lawyer, go to the website address noted above and follow the prompts. The civil topics covered are wide and varied.
Caryn McNeil, a highly regarded Raleigh lawyer, was president of NCBA in 2018 when this nationally acclaimed program was launched.
For more information about this innovative program, contact NCBF’s Pro Bono Staff Lawyer, Jeanine Soufan, at probono@ncbar.org or 919-677-0561.
Lawyer Referral Service. LRS is another highly successful NCBA program which provides answers to a wide-range of legal questions to 25,000 people a year, regardless of their income.
For no more than $50 you can talk to a lawyer for up to 30 minutes in your geographical area that is familiar with your legal topic (1-800-662-7660). Many times, these lawyers will field your questions and answer them without a fee, depending how complex the facts and legal issues are.
“The public benefits greatly from these NCBA/F programs. Providing access to our members for direction about routine legal questions improves access to justice in North Carolina” said Chapel Hill lawyer LeAnn Nease Brown, president of NCBA and NCBF.
As a career-long member of NCBA and a past president, I would add that these are exactly the kinds of programs in which lawyers should participate. I hope our citizens will take advantage of them.
Remember: An informed choice is a smart choice.
