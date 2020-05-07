Stimulus payments from the Internal Revenue Service issued in the names of dead people have to be returned, the agency says.
In a routine update to an FAQ page on irs.gov about coronavirus relief payments, the agency says: “A payment made to someone who died before receipt of the payment should be returned to the IRS.”
The Treasury Department would not comment on how many dead people were sent stimulus payments.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (Cares) Act, signed into law March 27, made cash rebates of up to $1,200 — technically, an advance 2020 tax credit — available to 150 million Americans.
But in a rush to get money to Americans experiencing the economic fallout, many payments went to people who had died since the beginning of 2018. Dozens of readers have reached out to ask why deceased spouses, parents and siblings have received $1,200 stimulus checks or direct deposits to bank accounts kept open to settle estates.
Already had bank information
The Treasury Department authorized the IRS to send the first wave of stimulus payments to people who received refunds on tax returns filed in 2018 or 2019. The agency already had bank account information to deliver those payments electronically.
The agency also issued guidance for nonresident aliens and qualifying resident aliens receiving a stimulus payment.
While millions of people, including many low-income Americans, Social Security recipients and veterans, are still waiting on their money, the IRS has also been sending stimulus funding to foreign nationals not living in the United States.
A British woman received a $1,200 direct deposit into her bank account even though she hasn’t lived and worked in the United States since 2018.
Under the Cares Act, U.S. citizens, permanent residents and qualifying resident aliens are eligible for stimulus payments if their adjusted gross income falls under the limits. A person who is a nonresident alien in 2020 is not eligible for a payment, the IRS said.
With the update, the IRS has also clarified that a person who is a qualifying resident alien with a valid Social Security number is eligible for a stimulus payment only if he or she qualified for this status in 2020 and could not be claimed as a dependent of another taxpayer for 2020. “Aliens who received a Payment but are not qualifying resident aliens for 2020 should return the payment,” the IRS said.
How to return payments
A payment made to someone who is incarcerated also needs to be returned. However, in the case of a joint return where one spouse is incarcerated, only the portion sent to the incarcerated person has to be sent back to the IRS. The new guidance appeared on irs.gov on a page titled “Economic Impact Payment Information Center.”
Under the answer to question “41” are instructions on how to return stimulus money received as a paper check or direct deposit.
For a stimulus payment received as a check but not cashed, the IRS says to write “Void” in the endorsement section on the back of the check, and mail it to a specific location, based on the state or country.
