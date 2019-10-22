Expenses related to a completed and a pending megadeal contributed to United Technologies Corp. reporting lower third-quarter net income Tuesday.
Net income dropped 7% to $1.15 billion, which included $760 million in acquisition, restructuring and other one-time charges.
The biggest factor was $518 million in tax expenses related to its plans to spin off its Carrier and Otis business units.
UTC’s proposed purchase of defense-industry giant Raytheon, announced June 9, involves a deal currently valued at $130 billion. UTC shareholders would own 57% of the combined company.
The planned merger would combine UTC’s Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney businesses with Raytheon’s Intelligence, Space & Airborne Systems and Integrated Defense & Missile Systems.
The completion of that deal would be preceded by UTC completing the spin-off of Carrier and Otis into separate publicly traded companies.
UTC reported $132 million in one-time costs related to the Carrier and Otis spin-offs, as well as $25 million related to the Raytheon merger expenses.
Gregory Hayes, UTC’s chairman and chief executive, updated UTC’s projections for the spin-offs Tuesday, citing “the end of the first quarter as our target.” Hayes would serve in both roles for the combined UTC-Raytheon.
UTC’s diluted earnings were $1.33 a share, down 21 cents. Adjusted net income was $1.91 billion, up 23.3%, and adjusted earnings were $2.21, up 28 cents.
The average earnings forecast was $2.03 by eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
UTC benefited significantly from another strong revenue performance delivered by its Collins Aerospace business unit.
UTC completed the $30 billion deal for Rockwell on Nov. 27, which included assuming $7 billion in Rockwell debt. It inherited about 1,500 employees in Winston-Salem and has about 2,500 overall in North Carolina.
Sales jumped 17.8% to $19.5 billion. Cost and expenses rose 15.1% to $17 billion.
UTC has four main operating segments: Collins Aerospace had $6.49 billion, up 64.2%; Pratt & Whitney had $5.28 billion, up 10.3%; Carrier had $4.82 billion, down 1.2%; and Otis had $3.31 billion, up 2.6%.
“United Technologies delivered another strong quarter with 5% organic sales growth, as well as margin expansion across all four businesses,” Hayes said.
“Continued strength at Collins Aerospace, including the integration of Rockwell Collins, and a lower tax rate are expected to more than offset softness we are seeing at Carrier.”
UTC updated its adjusted fiscal 2019 financial guidance.
Adjusted earnings increased from a range of $7.90-$8.05 to a range of $8.05 to $8.15. The sales range was adjusted from $75.5 billion-$77 billion to $76 billion-$76.5 billion. UTC maintained its previous guidance of organic sales growth between 4% and 5%.
Shareholders from UTC and Raytheon overwhelmingly approved the deal Oct. 11. Raytheon will issue its third-quarter earnings report Thursday.
The combined corporation would have $77 billion in 2019 pro forma sales.
Combined, UTC and Raytheon would have had $24.3 billion in U.S. defense spending in 2018, trailing second-place Boeing at $27.4 billion.
