The Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area reached a post-Great Recession peak for the median home sale prices during 2019, Attom Data Solutions said in a report timed for release today.
The median price was $152,000, up 5.6% from $144,000 in 2018. It’s also up 33% from $114,094 in 2012 — the lowest average annual price since 2009.
The quarterly low over the past 10 years was $104,361 in the first quarter of 2011. The pre-Great Recession high was $129,500 in the second and third quarters of 2007.
The median price for the Greensboro-High Point MSA was $148,500 in 2019, up 6.8% from $139,000 in 2018. It also represents a 10-year high, with the low being $107,000 in 2011.
National real-estate research firm CoreLogic reported that home prices in Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties climbed 5.68% year over year in November. CoreLogic does not disclose a median price.
Attom separately issued its 2019 reports on the percentage of all-cash and institutional investor homes.
The Winston-Salem MSA had 34.6% of home sales purchased with cash last year, compared with 35.9% in 2018 and 35.1% in 2017.
Cash buyers include institutional investors acquiring properties to initially rent before selling them during a future uptick in home prices.
Attom included a break-out of institutional investors, which for the Winston-Salem MSA accounted for 5.1% of all sales, compared with 4.2% in 2018 and 3.9% in 2017.
Federal Housing Administration home sales accounted for 9.2%, compared with 8.9% in 2018 and 10.6% in 2017.
The Winston-Salem MSA had 13.1% overall in distressed sales in 2019.
There were 6.2% short sales, defined as homeowners selling quickly, often at a loss, to avoid foreclosure. There also were 4.3% bank real-estate owned sales and 2.5% third-party foreclosure auction sales — typically those conducted at a county courthouse.
By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point MSA of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties had cash buyers representing 33.4% of 2019 sales. Institutional investors were 3.8% of those cash sales. FHA home sales accounted for 9.5%.
The Greensboro-High Point MSA had 13.7% overall in distressed sales — 6.5% short sales, 4.5% bank real-estate owned sales and 2.7% third-party foreclosure auction sales.
“The nation’s housing boom kept roaring along in 2019, as prices hit a new record, returning ever-higher profits to home sellers and posing ever-greater challenges for buyers seeking bargains,” said Todd Teta, chief product officer for Attom.
“But there were signs that the market was losing some steam last year, as profits and profit margins increased at the slowest pace since 2011. While low mortgage rates are propping up prices, the declining progress suggests some uncertainty going into the 2020 buying season.”
