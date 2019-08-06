Hedge-fund activist Bill Ackman has sold his shares in United Technologies Corp. owned through his Pershing Square Capital Management, LP business, Bloomberg News reported, citing unidentified sources.
After supporting breaking UTC into three companies, Ackman opposed the proposed merger of UTC and Raytheon.
The megadeal, announced June 9, is valued at $120 billion. The new company has a proposed name of Raytheon Technologies Corp. and would be based in the Boston area. UTC shareholders would own 57% of the combined company.
UTC has 1,500 employees in Winston-Salem from its $30 billion acquisition of Rockwell Collins Inc. on Nov. 27.