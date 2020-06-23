The state House gave preliminary approval Tuesday to a bipartisan bill that would provide $17.7 million in federal CARES Act funding to help meat-processing plants add production capacity and equipment, and market their products.
House Bill 1201 is co-sponsored by GOP Reps. Jeffery Elmore of Wilkes County and Julia Howard of Davie County.
The bill received a 112-2 vote on second reading. Because a third vote was objected to, the bill remains on the House calendar for final approval Wednesday.
The overwhelming support, however, came after an amendment failed 57-57 that would have required facilities receiving grant funds to provide employees with face masks, hand sanitizer, gloves and a 15-minute break every two hours for hand cleaning.
A bill or amendment vote that ends in a tie is considered as failing.
The impetus behind HB1201 is the COVID-19 pandemic, which “has resulted in serious and substantial impacts on the food supply chain,” in particular on small- to medium-sized livestock producers.
The funding assistance, which was reduced from $25 million, is “necessary in order to reduce disruptions in the supply chain for fresh meat, and to help small producers get their product to market.”
One principal goal is getting new equipment in place to make plants more efficient, and so to perhaps need fewer workers. Large producers such as Tyson would not be eligible for the grants.
With the failure of the amendment, the current bill does not address plant- and worker-safety conditions after several outbreaks at meat-processing facilities in the state, including at least 570 Tyson Foods workers testing positive at its Wilkesboro facilities.
Rep. Rachel Hunt, D-Mecklenburg, sponsor of the failed amendment, said there have been at least 2,702 COVID-19 cases among meat-processing workers across the state.
The failed amendment also would have required employers to adhere to social distancing requirements, notify employees of positive COVID-19 cases at the workplace and provide a deep cleaning after an outbreak.
Employees who tested positive for COVID-19 would have been paid for up to 80 hours of wages if they had to self-isolate for themselves or a family member infected with the virus.
“I just can’t imagine that we’re going to spend coronavirus money on these plants and not protect the workers,” said Rep. John Ager, D-Buncombe.
“We know that these are the places where the virus is growing fast. Please reconsider whatever preconceptions you have and protect the workers. The amendment is not onerous.”
Elmore urged voting down the amendment, saying that the burden of meeting the employee-protection requirements would be too much for small, family owned meat-processing plants to absorb.
“I don’t really think this amendment would help this small-business entity with what they are trying to accomplish,” Elmore said.
“Plus, it would discourage them from even applying for the grant because they would be basically using the money for some of the things mentioned in her amendment, versus the equipment and things that we’re trying to solve the backup to help the small farmers.”
Rep. Jimmy Dixon, R-Duplin, said that while the amendment sponsor “is extremely well intended, (it would be) extremely counterproductive to what we’re trying to do for these small entities.”
The bill provides $15 million in grant funding “to reduce or prevent impacts on the supply chain for fresh meat … or to improve the resiliency of the fresh meat supply chain to future pandemics.”
The remaining $2.2 million is for “technology-based marketing initiatives that support the agriculture industry, expand opportunities and help farmers and food businesses reach buyers domestically and internationally.”.
