McKay Books, a used bookstore chain, will debut Saturday in its new Winston-Salem location at 745 Jonestown Road.
The move from its 115 Oakwood Drive location more than triples its space to 32,000 square feet.
The company plans to lease the other 8,000 to 10,000 square feet.
"This is McKay's first attempt at rehabbing a shopping center site rather than building from scratch as we have done in Tennessee," said Dave Bailey, the local McKay's general manager.
Bailey said the store will be similar to the current store in terms of what kinds of inventory it will care, "only instead of being squeezed for space, we'll have room to bring in new items, such as toys and electronics."
The 4.8-acre site is known foremost as the location of the former Red Rooster nightclub. Winston-Salem police Sgt. Howard Plouff was fatally wounded at the site on Feb. 23, 2007, and died 21 hours later.