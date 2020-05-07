The final major expenses involving United Technologies Corp. spin-offs of its Carrier and Otis units contributed to an $83 million first-quarter loss, the company reported Thursday.
By comparison, UTC reported net income of $1.35 billion a year ago.
UTC completed April 3 its purchase of Raytheon, choosing to use Raytheon Technologies Corp. as its corporate name and brand. The deal was valued at $130 billion when completed.
The spin-offs of Carrier and Otis occurred April 3, so the first-quarter report included revenue, expenses and spin-off charges for the two units.
When excluding $1.6 billion in one-time charges, including $230 million in spin-off expenses and $29 million in Raytheon merger costs, Raytheon reported $1.54 billion in adjusted net income.
Raytheon reported an earnings loss of 10 cents a share, with the spin-off charges valued at $1.66 a share. Adjusted earnings were $1.78 a share.
The average earning forecast was $1.11 by four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Sales declined by 0.8% to $18.2 billion.
The corporation has about 1,500 local employees at its Collins Aerospace division. That division's sales dropped 1.1% in the quarter to $6.44 billion — the largest of the four UTC units.
Raytheon said April 14 that “based on the decrease in customer demand, our Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace businesses will implement furlough programs across their operations for hourly employees.”
Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense units are not included in the furlough initiative because of its business with the U.S. Defense Department and U.S. allies.
Steve Timm, Collins’ president, said in a memo to employees that the furlough schedule for hourly employees will be site-specific, “as this activity is directly tied to customer demand.”
“The design and duration of your furlough schedule will be based on customer needs and business continuity for your site.”
Gregory Hayes, Raytheon’s chairman, chief executive and president, said in a memo to employees that furloughs for salaried employees would begin June 1 and potentially last through at least the end of the calendar year.
Hayes said that hourly employees would not be affected by the temporary reduction in pay. Hayes said he will take a voluntary 20% pay cut during the furlough period. Hayes made $1.6 million in fiscal 2019.
On March 26, the company instituted a hiring freeze and suspended all discretionary spending, including for its engineering and development programs.
Additional actions at that time included: “significant reduction” in capital investment in buildings and facilities, excluding safety-related investments; and deferral of annual merit increases for executive and salaried employees.
On Thursday, Hayes said that "we are making the right moves for the business by taking out costs and making prudent capital allocation decisions to ensure we maintain flexibility and emerge from this crisis strong."
Raytheon said it will not provide financial guidance for the second quarter and "will revisit providing a 2020 outlook" with its next earnings report.
