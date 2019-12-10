The employment outlook for the Winston-Salem area is projected to lead the state's four metro areas in both hiring and job cuts during the first quarter.
According to a Manpower Inc. survey scheduled for release today, 32% of employers in Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties plan to add jobs, up from 28% in the fourth quarter and 21% a year ago.
Meanwhile, the number of Winston-Salem area employers expecting to eliminate jobs was at 5%, up from 4% in the fourth quarter and from 1% a year ago.
That means the Winston-Salem area has a net positive employment outlook of 27%, which is tops among the four metro areas.
The Greensboro-High Point MSA had 25% of employers planning to hire in the first quarter — up from 19% a year ago, but down from 33% in the fourth quarter. The number expecting to decrease staff was at 4%, down from 5% in the fourth quarter, but up from 3% a year ago.
According to Manpower, Winston-Salem MSA hiring prospects for the first quarter are positive for eight of the 11 private-sector categories: construction; financial activities; wholesale and retail trade; information technology; professional and business services; education and health services; leisure and hospitality; and other services.
Hiring is projected to be flat in transportation and utilities, while job cuts are forecast in durable goods manufacturing and nondurable goods manufacturing.
In the public (government) sector, hiring is also projected to be flat.
The Triad’s unemployment rate remained in a holding pattern during October, rising 0.1 percentage point to 3.6%, according to the N.C. Commerce Department. That rate is near the 18-year low of 3.4% reached in September 2018.
The rate has been on a modest up-and-down cycle during 2019, reaching as high as 4.5% in July.
The October jobless-rate increase was driven primarily by limited private-sector job growth compared with September.
For example, the Winston-Salem MSA had a net gain of 700 government jobs and 800 private-sector jobs — mostly in the retail, leisure and hospitality fields — compared with September.
Since October 2018, the Winston-Salem area has had a net gain of 7,400 jobs, highlighted by 2,200 in leisure and hospitality, 1,900 in education and health services, 1,900 in professional and business services, 500 in manufacturing, and 500 in construction.
Over the past year, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had a net gain of 2,900 jobs. By comparison, the Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord MSA had a net gain of 27,900, the Raleigh-Cary MSA had a net gain of 20,700 jobs and the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA had a gain of 3,500.
“National and state declines in headline unemployment do not signal a healthy and complete recovery. The state’s growth is far too concentrated in urban North Carolina,” said William Munn, a policy analyst with the left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center.
“We need to take a hard look at how it is we address the underlying drivers that stymie growth outside the urban corridors throughout this state,” Munn said.
