Curbside pickup and other added safety measures have become the new normal for some major retailers in these unprecedented times because of COVID-19.
Best Buy Co. Inc. shifted to “contactless curbside pickup” on March 22.
“That means customers are no longer allowed inside Best Buy stores, however, our employees will bring products ordered on BestBuy.com, through our app or over the phone, out to their vehicles,” said Katie Huggins, a spokeswoman for Best Buy.
The retailer is still taking returns and has extended that time period. Returns and exchanges will also be accepted through curbside pickup.
Big Lots Stores Inc. is also offering curbside pickup, according to its website. Customers are asked to pull up, call the store and employees will bring out their order.
According to a statement on Walmart Inc.’s website, the company planned to offer customers the ability to check out contact-free on any store register when they use Walmart Pay or the Walmart app.
Pickup customers simply open their trunk without signing for an order, and associates will load their groceries.
In addition, a signature will not be needed for deliveries. Walmart is asking delivery drivers to leave orders on customers’ doorsteps.
Other protective measures
A lot of retailers have shortened their store hours, primarily to sanitize and restock, and are allowing small numbers of customers in the door at a time.
“We're promoting social and physical distancing in our stores and distribution centers, which includes stores limiting the number of customers inside at any given time,” said Margaret Smith, a spokeswoman for The Home Depot.
She said employees have been trained on social distancing. In addition, distancing markers have been placed at some checkout counters, and the stores’ PA systems ask customers to practice physical distancing.
Home Depot is eliminating its major spring promotions to avoid driving high levels of foot traffic to stores.
Maureen Wallace, a spokeswoman for Lowe’s Companies Inc., said that all Lowe’s stores have signs that encourage social-distancing measures and provide overhead announcements every 15 minutes to remind customers.
"We also have clear signs and floor markers to reinforce CDC social distancing guidelines,” said Wallace. “Customers also have the option to check out via mobile point of sale.”
Additional operational measures at Lowe’s stores include enhancing daily cleaning efforts, increasing time spent cleaning and sanitizing stores, rescheduling non-essential services and installations, adding additional third-party cleaning and installing plexiglass shields at cash registers.
Circle K convenience store chain is also installing clear barriers at cash registers to protect customers and employees, according to the retailer’s website. Other ways the company is further increasing safety include marking stores for social distancing at the checkout line, stringent cleaning, and increasing safety, hygiene and packaging around food and beverages.
Walmart stated last week that it has decided to start taking the temperatures of employees when they come to work and will ask them basic health-screening questions.
Company officials said employees with a temperature of 100 degrees “will be paid for reporting to work and asked to return home and seek medical treatments if necessary. The associate will not be able to return to work until they are fever-free for at least three days.”
Walmart is also sending masks and gloves to all its stores, clubs and distribution centers for employees who want them.
On Saturday, Walmart started limiting the number of customers who could be in a store at once — no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a time. Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a “1-out-1-in” basis, Walmart said.
Also, Walmart is starting one-way movement through aisles in a number of stores, using floor markers and direction from associates.
Home Depot is giving thermometers to its employees in stores and distribution centers and asking them to perform health checks before reporting to work.
Target announced in a statement Thursday that it will outfit all its employees in stores and distribution centers with high-quality, disposable face masks and gloves. The retailer said that shoppers with Shipt, its same-day delivery service, also will be able to get masks and gloves at stores throughout the country. Target stores and distribution centers are expected to get the face masks and gloves within two weeks.
The retailer also will monitor foot traffic in its stores to meter or limit the number of customers when needed to promote social distancing.
These health and safety measures are in addition to other actions Target has taken in recent weeks, including rigorous cleaning at its stores and distribution centers, social distancing signs, Plexiglass partitions at registers and contactless order pickup and home delivery, the company said.
