A sharp increase in its first-quarter provision for loan losses sent Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.'s net income down 70% to $28.3 million.
Pinnacle reported Monday after the market closed that it took a $99.9 million provision, compared with $4.6 million in the fourth quarter and $7.2 million a year ago.
The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank's profitability.
"Things like building on-balance sheet liquidity and significantly increasing our allowance for credit losses in response to potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic superseded previous operating plans and impacted operations," Terry Turner, Pinnacle's president and chief executive, said in a statement.
"Even so, during the quarter we saw improvement on important initiatives, like growing low-cost core deposits, lowering our cost of funds and growing our fee income."
Pinnacle is far from alone in making a substantial increase in its provision for the first quarter.
Truist Financial Corp. said Monday it took an $893 million loan-loss provision, compared with $155 million a year ago with legacy BB&T Corp.
Last week, Wells Fargo & Co set aside $3.83 billion in its loan-loss provision, while Bank of America Corp. did $4.76 billion.
Pinnacle reported diluted earnings of 37 cents, while adjusted earnings were 39 cents.
The average earnings forecast was $1.03 by five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Pinnacle completed its $1.9 billion purchase of BNC Bancorp of High Point in June 2017. It gained $7.4 billion in assets and 76 branches, including three in Forsyth County and 20 overall in the Triad.
Loan revenue fell 48% to $93.7 million when factoring in the provision for loan losses.
Fee revenue surged 37.7% to $70.4 million. The biggest factors were: other non-interest income category at $20 million, up 37.1%; income from equity securities at $15.6 million, up 17.3%; and investment services at $9.2 million, up 69%.
"A significant reserve build for the COVID-19 pandemic masked solid trends elsewhere including solid loan growth, robust deposit flows, core net interest margin stability, and double-digit growth in core fees," said Brian Martin, analyst with Janney Montgomery Scott. "Higher expenses were an offset."
"Approximately 20% of PNFP's loan portfolio is to segments most directly disrupted by COVID-19, including: retail at 10%; hotels at 5%; restaurants at 3%; and entertainment at 3%."
Nonperforming loans were at $98.5 million on March 31, compared with $91.1 million on Dec. 31 and $111.3 million a year ago.
Net charge-offs were $10.1 million in the first quarter, compared with $3.51 million in the fourth quarter and $3.56 million a year ago.
Harold Carpenter, Pinnacle's chief financial officer, said the increase "was due in large part to a partial charge-off of one commercial credit which has been heavily impacted by the pandemic."
Pinnacle said it fielded more than 12,000 Paycheck Protection Program applications requesting a combined $2.3 billion. It received approvals for $1.8 billion of those requests before the cap was reached.
“We’re still reviewing and processing the rest as if the money had not run out so they can be ready and in line when (if) more funding is approved,” Pinnacle spokesman Joe Bass said.
Pinnacle said it spent about $50 million to repurchase 1 million shares in the first quarter. The bank's board of directors suspended the share-repurchase program March 19.
