The abrupt economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has hit home in Yadkin County.
Lydall Inc., the county's third-largest private employer, said it plans to ramp down production at its Hamptonville and Yadkinville plants.
The company said the decision affects more than 500 local employees. Nationwide, Lydall said, it will lay off 500 employees. The company could not be immediately reached for comment on whether the plant closings are temporary or permanent.
Lydall makes specialty products for the thermal/acoustical and filtration/separation markets for the automobile industry.
Lydall said the decision was directly affected by "a number of Lydall’s largest automotive original equipment manufacturing customers having temporarily ceased operations due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy."
“The decision to ramp down production at these facilities was not made lightly,” Sara Greenstein, Lydall’s president and chief executive, said in a statement. "It was necessary for the sustainability of our business."
Also playing a role in the downsizing: a government-mandated shutdown of non-essential businesses in Pennsylvania.
Lydall said it is offering support and resources to affected employees, including guidance on receiving unemployment insurance or other social benefits.
The affected Lydall employees will join more than 113,000 North Carolinians who have filed for unemployment insurance benefits since March 16 to 9 a.m. today.
An executive order signed by Gov. Roy Cooper allows claims to be filed by not only those who have been temporarily laid off, but also experienced a reduction in wages and hours, or who have been furloughed.
The N.C. Division of Employment Security said that at least 87% of the processed claims were COVID-19 related.
"There could be more claims related to COVID-19, in cases where the person filing did not indicate to our system that the virus as the reason for separation from employment," Commerce spokesman David Rhoades said.
Lydall opened in June 2016 an expansion to its Hamptonville campus, a 90,000-square-foot manufacturing and warehousing facility, and a 24,000-square-foot office.
At that time, it had a combined nearly 800 employees in Yadkin counting a distribution operation on Main Street in Yadkinville.
Meanwhile, Lydall said it has instructed nearly 500 employees at plants in France and Germany "to stay home."
Lydall already was experiencing financial and revenue pressures.
It reported Feb. 25 that fourth-quarter sales dropped 7.9% to $193.3 million. It reported a fourth-quarter loss of $70.5 million, of which $64.2 million was related to a write-down of goodwill.
Goodwill arises when a company acquires another business. The amount of goodwill is the cost to purchase the business minus the fair market value of the assets and liabilities obtained in the purchase. A company typically writes down its goodwill when the value of certain assets declines.
For fiscal 2019, it had a $70.5 million loss because of the goodwill write-down even as sales were up 6.5% to $837.4 million.
At that time, Greenstein said "we have started a strategic review, which we expect to conclude by the end of the second quarter of 2020, to evaluate our portfolio and end markets. The objective is to prioritize strategic actions that optimize capital allocation and drive long-term shareholder value. "
Greenstein said Friday that “although we are dealing with an unprecedented event in terms of size, scope and scale, we are cautiously optimistic that this is a short-term crisis from which we will recover,” Greenstein added.
“While we are quickly responding to the change in demand of our automotive customers, other parts of our business remain stable. Our China operations for all three business segments are seeing an increase in orders and a majority of our employees are back at work.
"We are confident that by making these tough and necessary decisions early on we are better positioned to navigate further uncertainties and business disruptions caused by COVID-19."
