Flat sales of traditional cigarettes enabled Imperial Brands Plc to weather the initial brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic on its overall revenue for the first half of fiscal 2020.
However, the tobacco manufacturer cautioned Wednesday that a major drop in revenue from its next-generation products category has led to a retrenching in marketing and expenditures.
Imperial reported overall adjusted operating profit of $1.8 billion for the first half, down 9.3%.
Tobacco revenue was flat at $4.3 billion, while next-generation revenue was down 44% to $101.8 million. It was down 50% in the Americas to $30 million.
Imperial cautioned Feb. 5 that its full year 2020 revenue “to be at a similar level” to 2019.
Imperial's first half of fiscal 2020 ended March 31. Imperial is the parent company of ITG Brands LLC of Greensboro.
“While we delivered against our revised expectations, we are disappointed with these results, and we remain fully focused on all opportunities to strengthen performance," co-chief executives Dominic Brisby and Joerg Biebernick said in a statement.
"We have reduced our next-generation product spend following the poor returns on investment last year and this, together with recent weaknesses in the vapor category, has resulted in lower (category) revenue."
Imperial also included heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes in the next-generation category.
The company said that although COVID-19 "has so far had only a small impact on trading."
"We expect this to be more pronounced in the second half due to continued pressures on our duty-free and travel retail business, changes in consumption patterns, including downtrading, and a reversal of some first half inventory build.
"The current COVID-related restrictions on some of our manufacturing facilities have reduced their production capacity and affected their operating efficiencies. We have assumed these will be back to full capacity by the end of June."
Stephen Pope. managing principal with London financial-services firm Spotlight Ideas, said Imperial may a prudent strategic move in reducing its interim dividend by 33% to 51 cents a share.
"Imperial becomes the latest of companies trying to preserve its liquidity and stay afloat during these trying times," Pope said.
"The company is at the heart of an industry that is in the grip of a pincer movement driven by the economic slowdown caused by COVID-19, and on the other side the relentless wave of regulatory attention that tobacco magnetically attracts."
"The hardest news is yet to be digested as Imperial, so brace yourself for a very weak period going forward and poor sales and profits."
The manufacturer said in February that decreasing U.S. demand for electronic cigarettes, in particular for its blu eCigs brands, was a primary factor in its earnings warning.
Imperial said the Food and Drug Administration’s restrictions of cartridge e-cigarette flavors to just tobacco and menthol that were implemented in February contributed a trend of decreased vapor usage in the U.S., along with raising the minimum age for buying tobacco products from 18 to 21.
Blu eCigs, made by Imperial subsidiary Fontem Ventures, was the top-selling U.S. brand from 2012 to as recently as May 2015, when it was first overtaken by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.’s Vuse brand, and then Juul.
Nielsen reported that overall sales of mainstream e-cigarette products, as determined by total dollar amount, decreased 12.8% for the four-week period ending May 2, but remained up 16.3% over the year. Nielsen measures convenience store sales.
Juul had a 64.3% market share. Vuse has a No. 2 market share of 15.8%, followed by NJoy at 11.6% and blu eCigs at 4%.
In late April, Fontem US LLC submitted a premarket tobacco application with FDA for several styles of its myblu products.
The premarket standard requires the FDA to consider products’ existing risks and benefits to the population as a whole, including users and non-users, particularly as those factors compare with traditional cigarettes.
During the first half, Imperial announced plans to sell its global premium cigar businesses, Premium Cigars, to an investment consortium for $1.52 billion. Imperial will use the net cash proceeds of $1.36 billion for debt reduction.
