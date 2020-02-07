A sizable income-tax expense reduction enabled Hanesbrands Inc. to overcome a slight dip in fourth-quarter sales and post a 23.3% increase in net income.
However, investors likely have been more influenced Friday by Hanesbrands’ upbeat fiscal 2020 financial guidance and board of directors’ authorization of a new round of share repurchases.
Hanesbrands has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County. It is soon to be the only publicly traded company based in the county.
The apparel manufacturer reported having 51 cents per share in diluted earnings for the fourth quarter, up 10 cents from a year ago. Adjusted earnings also were 51 cents.
The average earnings forecast was 51 cents by five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
The new share repurchase plan authorizes the company to buy up to 40 million shares, importantly without setting an expiration date. The company repurchased 20 million shares under the previous authorization that commenced in April 2016.
The company's fiscal 2020 guidance includes $200 million of planned share repurchases, which would represent 13.86 million shares at Friday’s opening share price of $14.43.
The board also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 15 cents per share, payable March 10 to shareholders registered as of Feb. 18.
The company projects 2020 net sales in a range of $6.675 billion to $6.775 billion, compared with just under $7 billion in fiscal 2019.
The 2019 sales reflected revenue from the company’s C9 Champion business in the mass retail channel with Target, and its DKNY license for intimate apparel, both of which it has exited. Target ended the C9 Champion line in January in favor of a private-label line.
Hanesbrands said in a supplemental question-and-answer section that “we are in final discussions with a new partner” for the C9 Champion line. “We expect the initial program to be small with minimal revenue in the second half of 2020, which is reflected in our current guidance. This program has the potential to ramp to become larger over time.”
When excluding those revenue sources, Hanesbrands forecasts a 3% increase in net sales in fiscal 2020.
“We view 2020 to be an inflection point for sales, profit and earnings per share growth rates that accelerate down the profit and loss statement,” Gerald Evans Jr., Hanesbrands’ chief executive, said in a statement.
Hanesbrands projected fiscal 2020 diluted earnings per share in a range of $1.60 to $1.68, and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.72 to $1.80 – the latter representing up to a 15% increase over fiscal 2019.
For the first quarter of 2020, Hanesbrands forecasts net sales in a range of $1.47 billion to just under $1.5 billion, diluted earnings in a range of 17 to 20 cents, and adjusted earnings in a range of 23 to 26 cents.
The fourth-quarter performance and fiscal 2020 guidance may have been good enough, at least in early trading, to help Hanesbrands avoid a recent pattern in which it received a negative, sometimes sharp, reaction from investors the day of an earnings-report release.
The 52-week share price range is $12.90 to $19.38. The share price opened Friday at $14.43 and was up as much as $15.37 in early trading.
For the fourth quarter, sales were down 1% in the quarter to $1.75 billion.
The biggest factor in the quarterly profit increase was having $9.86 million in income tax expense, compared with $39.63 million a year ago.
The tax provision has been the key bottom-line financial element in recent quarters.
The corporate tax-rate cut that went into effect Jan. 1, 2018, has had a ripple effect for U.S. corporations with significant international sales, including Hanesbrands, Herbalife Ltd., Kontoor Brands and Unifi Inc.
The tax reform included taxes being put on some foreign earnings of U.S.-based companies that had not been taxed before. Companies have spent fiscal years 2018 and 2019 adjusting to the income-tax changes.
Hanesbrands finished fiscal 2019 with an 11.3% increase in net income to $600.72 million. Adjusted earnings were up 13 cents to $1.80.
“Hanesbrands delivered a solid fourth quarter right in line with our guidance and concluded a very successful year with record operating cash flow, significantly reduced debt, continued organic revenue growth, and strong underlying business fundamentals,” Evans said.
International sales rose 6.9% to $650.8 million, serving as its largest revenue segment.
Innerwear sales dropped 4.1% to $569.6 million. That category has been affected by “slower replenishment orders” for socks and panties and higher raw-material costs, primarily cotton.
Activewear sales were off 6.7% to $452.9 million, reflecting the winding down of the C9 Champion line with Target.
CFRA Research analyst Camilla Yanushevsky maintained Friday her 12-month share price target of $12, along with a $1.61 diluted earnings target, and her “sell” rating despite the optimistic financial guidance.
“We maintain our sell rating on concerns over Hanesbrands’ over-leveraged balance sheet and long-term risks we see for (the company) as mass retailers accelerate their shift towards private labels and tighten branded assortments,” Yanushevsky said,
“While Hanesbrands sits on the sideline, rival Gildan Activewear has been forward looking, solidifying relationships with retailers and capitalizing on the growing appeal of private assortments.
"In our view, the apparel makers that diversify into private label manufacturing will be the ones that survive and flourish,” she said.
Meanwhile, Stifel analyst Jim Duffy said that “in the context of subdued expectations, we see fourth-quarter results as solid."
“Champion continues to surprise to the upside, and we see capacity for the 10% 2020 Champion growth outlook to prove conservative, led by international (sales)."
“Shares are unlikely to get a multiple until the business can return to growth (on a reported basis),” Duffy said. “But with free cash generation, we see sufficient downside protection to create a favorable risk/reward setup.”
