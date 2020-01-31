Caterpillar Inc. finished fiscal 2019 on an up profit note despite a sales slump in the fourth quarter, the company reported Friday.
However, a significantly lower initial earnings forecast for fiscal 2020, along with concerns about the coronavirus epidemic's impact on the company's business in China, contributed to Caterpillar's share price falling Friday.
It was down as much as 3.3% during trading before closing off 3.05%, or by $4.13 to $131.25.
The company has a railroad-equipment production plant in Winston-Salem with 160 employees at last count.
Net income for the fourth quarter increased by 4.8% to just under $1.1 billion.
Diluted earnings were $1.97 a share, up 19 cents from a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $2.63 a share when excluding mark-to-market losses worth 63 cents in the quarter.
Investopedia defines mark-to-market as “the accounting act of recording the price or value of a security, portfolio or account to reflect its current market value rather than its book value.” In Caterpillar's instance, the losses were for "remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefits."
The average earnings forecast was $2.37 by eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Sales fell 9.1% in the quarter to $12.39 billion. Expenses dropped 9.3% to $11.29 million.
“In the fourth quarter, strong cost control more than offset lower-than-expected end-user demand,” Jim Umpleby, Caterpillar's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
For the full year, net income was $6.09 billion, down 0.9% from a year ago.
Diluted earnings were $10.74, up from $10.26 a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $11.06, compared with $11.22 a year ago. The company's latest projection was adjusted earnings in the range of $10.90 to $11.40.
Caterpillar's initial fiscal 2020 earnings forecast is a range of $8.50 to $10 a share.
“We expect continued global economic uncertainty to pressure sales to users in 2020 and cause dealers to further reduce inventories,” Umpleby said.
“We have improved our lead times and remain prepared to respond quickly to any positive or negative changes in customer demand. We will continue to invest in services and expanded offerings to advance our strategy for long-term profitable growth."
Caterpillar is considered a bellwether for the global economy, particularly as it relates to those sectors.
However, Caterpillar has indicated it is experiencing higher manufacturing costs from steel prices as a result of the U.S.-China tariffs dispute.
All three of Caterpillar’s main divisions had revenue decreases in the fourth quarter: construction industries was down 12% to $5.02 billion; resource industries was down 14% to $2.39 billion; and energy and transportation, which includes the Winston-Salem plant, was down 5% to $5.95 billion.
Sales in North America were down 14% to $5.32 billion, while sales in Asian were unchanged at $3.03 billion.
CFRA Research analyst Elizabeth Vermillion responded to the fourth-quarter report Friday by lowering her 12-month share-price target from $156 to $120, and her fiscal 2020 earnings estimate from $11.05 to $9.73.
Vermillion cited "on-going softening of global sales and the need for continued lower production to better match dealer and end-user demand" as her reasoning for lowering both projections.
"North American construction markets will likely be weaker in 2020 than we previously anticipated," she said.
"Within construction industries, we expect state and local infrastructure spending to remain solid, but lower dealer inventories will require lower production through most of 2020, offsetting spending benefits. Mining customers remain cautious with their capital expenditures."
The company repurchased $760 million worth of its common stock during the fourth quarter, raising the full year total to $4 billion.
