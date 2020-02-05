Decreasing U.S. demand for electronic cigarettes, in particular for its blu eCigs brands, led Imperial Brands Plc to issue an earnings warning Wednesday.
The tobacco manufacturer, parent company of ITG Brands LLC of Greensboro, projects its full year 2020 revenue "to be at a similar level" to 2019.
It also said adjusted earnings would be down slightly compared with 2019, including as much as 10% down in the first half of the fiscal year.
In September, at the start of fiscal 2020, Imperial projected low-single digits revenue and profit growth.
The earnings warnings comes two days after Imperial named Stefan Bomhard as chief executive, replacing Alison Cooper, who had announced in October her plans to resign once her successor had been hired.
"Tobacco trading remains in line with expectations," Imperial said.
However, Imperial said the Food and Drug Administration's restrictions of cartridge e-cigarette flavors to just tobacco and menthol —set to begin Thursday — are likely to accelerate a trend of decreased vapor usage in the U.S.
"Regulatory uncertainty and adverse news flow continues to affect demand in the U.S. and Europe," Imperial said.
"We estimate this will result in significantly lower year-on-year next-generation product net revenue, as well as increased provisions for slow-moving stock." Imperial also included heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes in the next-generation category.
As a result, Imperial is taking a write-down of its flavored e-cigarette inventory worth $58.5 million.
"We are implementing a further cost-savings program to mitigate some of these short-term headwinds, which will result in a full year net impact on adjusted operating profit of nearly $52 million," Imperial said.
ITG Brands confirmed Nov. 25 its third round of job cuts for 2019, although it stressed the latest cut is the smallest.
Most tobacco manufacturers have a significant percentage of their workforce servicing retail and wholesale customers across the United States.
“The net impact of the job loss is low double digits, which, for an organization our size, are job losses essentially close to the number of new hires,” spokesman Mark Smith said.
Smith said the latest workforce reduction is another part of an organizational restructuring that is reducing the size of its production and sales units by at least 100 each. ITG said Oct. 29 that it has offered a voluntary separation program to sales employees outside Greensboro, with more than 100 accepting.
On Oct. 17, ITG told the N.C. Commerce Department it had made official plans to end production at its Reidsville cigarette-manufacturing plant by Dec. 31, effectively eliminating 110 jobs.
Traditional e-cigarette sales remained on a downward trend in the U.S. in January, particularly top-selling Juul, according to the latest Nielsen report released Tuesday. Nielsen measures convenience store sales.
Sales of mainstream e-cigarette products as determined by dollar amount fell 4.8% for the four weeks ending Jan. 25, compared with the same period a year ago.
“The e-cigarette category has now delivered sequential declines for five of the last six periods following the recent vaping-related illness outbreak and ahead of recent regulatory changes, and has now seen its first year-over-year decline in several years,” Cowen & Co. analyst Vivian Azer said.
Blu eCigs, made by Imperial subsidiary Fontem Ventures, was the top-selling U.S. brand from 2012 to as recently as May 2015, when it was overtaken by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.'s Vuse brand.
With the latest Nielsen report, blu eCigs had a 4.7% market share.
Imperial said it has begun "a phasing of inventory write-downs, primarily relating to the U.S. flavor ban."
"We believe that next-generation products provide consumers with potentially less harmful alternatives to combustible tobacco and offers a significant growth opportunity over the medium term to complement our tobacco business," Imperial said.
"We support regulation that enforces higher product and marketing standards, which are critical for creating a stable and orderly vapor market that we can invest behind."
Imperial said that negotiations continue on the potential divestment of its premium cigar division.
"We continue to consider the potential divestment of other non-core operations," it said.
Bomhard had been in the same role with Inchcape Plc for the past five years. Inchcape is a global distribution and retail leader in the premium and luxury automotive sectors.
"Stefan has significant experience across multiple consumer sectors and within large multinational organizations, particularly in brand building and consumer-led sales and marketing," said Thérèse Esperdy, Imperial's non-executive chair.
"He has demonstrated strong strategic and operational leadership and has developed a track record of delivering successful transformational change during his tenure at Inchcape. Stefan’s initial priorities will be to strengthen performance and enhance shareholder value.”
