A number of Lowe’s workers across the U.S. are losing their jobs because the company is outsourcing their tasks, The Charlotte Observer reported Thursday.
Lowe’s is hiring third-party assemblers and facility services to replace Lowe’s workers who put together products like grills and patio furniture for customer orders, Lowe’s spokeswoman Jackie Hartzell. The job cuts are already underway, she said.
Hartzell said the company would not release the number of employees affected by the layoffs either locally or nationwide because the company expects to retain some workers in other roles.
The Wall Street Journal reported the number of affected employees is in the thousands, including several workers at each of Lowe’s 1,800 stores.
The affected workers will be given transition pay and be able to apply for other open roles at Lowe’s, Hartzell said.
Lowe’s employs about 300,000 people, Hartzell said.
This is the latest wave of layoffs to hit Lowe’s workers.
In April, Lowe’s announced plans to relocate hundreds of Wilkesboro jobs to the retailer’s headquarters in Mooresville, and cut about 200 jobs at a Charlotte facility.
The Charlotte Observer