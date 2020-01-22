Harris Clein, the longtime owner and operator of Camel Pawn Shop Fine Jewelry, died Wednesday at age 90 from complications related to lung cancer.
Clein spent almost all of his adult life — nearly 73 years — working at the downtown Winston-Salem retail store that his parents, Ben and Rose Clein, founded in 1931 on the corner of Church and Fourth streets.
Harris’ son, Ron, said his father’s devotion to the store and community encouraged him to spend a few hours at the shop at 422 N. Liberty St. each week well into his late 80s, even as he fought recurrences of cancer over the past 20 years. His last visit to the store was over the Thanksgiving holiday.
“When companies were leaving downtown and people were leaving downtown, my mother and father were steadfast that they would not follow,” Ron Clein said. “He knew the potential for downtown revitalization and wanted to stick it out to see it through.”
Harris Clein began assisting his parents at age 16 in 1947 while going to Reynolds High School.
Clein attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, coming home on the weekends to help out in the shop. When his father became ill, Clein left college to share running the shop with his mother.
Outside a tour of duty with the U.S. Army in Germany, Clein dedicated his time to the shop, along with his mother and his brother, Leonard. He eventually bought his brother’s share of the business.
Harris Clein was determined that the store would carry the appearance of a department-store showroom, filled with clothing, sparkling rings, necklaces, bracelets and musical instruments.
Over time, the shop added firearms, televisions, cameras, computers and other electronic goods.
Ron Clein began working at the shop in 1981. He became owner and president when his father stepped down because of his illness.
“My father was a pillar of this community, reaching out to all parts of town, to all walks of life,” Ron Clein said.
Harris Clein was active with the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce and the Winston-Salem Merchants Association. He served on the boards of Temple Emanuel and the Blumenthal Jewish Home.
“People came to shop with us because of our customer service and low prices, sure, but they came back because they knew my father was an ethical man, treating everyone the same whether they were a millionaire or dirt poor,” Ron Clein said.
He said his father was pleased to see the restaurants opening in downtown, especially on what were once-downtrodden Liberty and Trade streets, and enjoyed the hustle and bustle of thousands of people living downtown.
“There were many times we would eat supper with my mom and dad and our families at a downtown restaurant,” Ron Clein said.
“When we were through, he’d want us to drive around to see all the activity, visit the music venues, see who is doing well.
“He felt, in his own way, a part of their success because those groups saw the same vision he had, and they invested in the betterment of downtown and the community.”
Harris Clein is survived by his wife of 69 years, Ann; son Ron; daughter Janet Alembik; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
His funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at Salem Funerals & Cremations’ Main Street chapel, 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem.
