The North Carolina economy is expected to sail along in 2020 on a slower growth pace compared with 2019, according to forecasts from university and financial-services economists.
As expected, Charlotte and the Triangle will continue to man the economic-development helm, while the Triad hopes to remain the preferred big-fish-in-a-small pond alternative, and rural areas paddle to keep from sinking further below.
North Carolina is projected to finish 2019 with a net gain of 90,000 jobs and a jobless rate or 4%, according to Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University in Raleigh.
The state had a net gain of 86,300 private-sector and 4,500 government jobs as of the October employment report by the N.C. Commerce Department. The unemployment rate at that time was 4%.
Walden said his 2020 estimate is a net gain in a range of 60,000 to 70,000 jobs and a 4.3% to 4.5% jobless rate in December 2020.
“The North Carolina economy will continue to expand in 2020, but at a slower rate,” he said. “A deceleration in growth, not a recession in growth, is the forecast.”
A modest level of economic growth is the expectation for Clarence McDonald, Wells Fargo & Co.’s commercial banking market executive for the Triad and Western North Carolina.
“In the Triad specifically, we remain optimistic about the performance of the local economy, which is exhibiting slow but steady growth,” McDonald said.
“While we can point to many factors positively influencing the Triad economy, one of the most important is that we are geographically fortunate to be located between Charlotte and Raleigh,” he said.
“We are seeing a positive impact as companies located in the Triad have easy access to both of these fast-growing markets,” McDonald said.
Lingering challenges
Although the Chinese tariffs remain a top-of-mind concern for many industries heading into 2020, McDonald said that “a bigger concern for them is the tight labor market, with many companies struggling to find qualified candidates to fill open positions.”
Jason Jolley, a senior research director at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Carolina Center for Competitive Economies, said a primary challenge to the state economy continues to be the disappearance of “traditional middle-income jobs” that began in earnest in the early 2000s.
Jolley said those jobs, mostly manufacturing, offered people who had limited educational experience what he called a “family sustaining wage.” The Triad has felt acutely the loss of tens of thousands of those jobs in the furniture, textiles and tobacco industries alone.
Jolley said many of the “new middle” jobs demand higher skills, such as post-high school technical education, that many workers are lacking.
“The ever-changing technological advances and integrated world economy limit the reliability of industry and occupational projections to inform where 2020 high school graduates should focus their educational training,” Jolley said.
“This suggests that high school students (who) develop flexibility, along with strong analytical skills, will be best suited to capitalize on a changing job market regardless of their eventual formal educational attainment,” he said.
Jolley said native North Carolinians are increasingly competing for jobs with people who have recently moved here from another state — dubbed “in-migrants” — as North Carolina’s population continues to grow at a rate higher than the national average.
Local jobs outlook
For the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area, Walden projected an increase in the unemployment rate from 3.3% in September to 3.8% in September 2020, while Greensboro-High Point MSA would rise from 3.7% to 4%.
The Winston-Salem and Greensboro-High Point jobless rates have remained below the 5% threshold since January 2017.
That’s the level most economists consider as representing full employment — the economic point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.
Walden cautioned that “there are always external factors that can impact these forecasts ... the most important is a resolution of the trade conflict with China.”
“A successful resolution could add as much as a half-percentage point to real GDP growth (projected to be in the 1.5% to 1.7% range), with an accompanying acceleration in employment growth.
“In contrast, a protracted dispute with no resolution in sight would reduce future growth,” Walden said.
He downplayed the influence of the 2020 presidential election and the President Donald Trump impeachment saga on the national and state economies.
“Research shows no consensus on the impact of political uncertainty on economic uncertainty and economic growth,” Walden said.
Key factors
The local and state economies will be most influenced in 2020 by two key factors — labor force and productivity growth — UNC-Charlotte economist John Connaughton said.
“Since 2010, the average annual U.S. labor force growth rate has been only 0.22%, with the average annual productivity growth rate at only 0.78%,” Connaughton said.
He said he expects North Carolina’s gross state product to be $611.9 billion in 2020, increasing by 2% when adjusted for inflation.
He is slightly more optimistic about what the state’s jobless rate is projected to be — 4.1% — by the end of 2020.
“With this trend, should a recession be expected?” Connaughton asked.
“Despite the projected slowing of both the U.S. and North Carolina economies in 2020, the prospect for a recession is still slight,” he said.
Connaughton cited as evidence the fact that consumer confidence remains high, there are more job openings than job seekers, and lower gasoline prices than last year at this time.
“Consumers have the discretionary income to keep personal consumption expenditures on an upward trajectory,” he said.
“In addition, the Fed appears to be ready to quickly counter any economic downward trend with lower interest rates.”
Failure to act
The left-leaning N.C. Justice Center expressed in a December report its concern that “most of the fundamental economic problems plaguing North Carolina’s economy either continued or became even worse during the 2010s” and is not likely to improve as 2020 arrives.
The center cited slow job growth outside Charlotte and Raleigh, particularly in rural areas, as well as wage stagnation and corporate tax rate cuts contributing to lower revenue to spend on educational, environmental and infrastructure needs.
“The damage inflicted by the Great Recession may be receding, but our deeper structural problems have not been addressed,” according to the center.
“Enormous wealth concentration at the very top means most North Carolina families aren’t getting ahead, and many are struggling just to survive with 1.4 million North Carolinians (nearly 10% of the population) in poverty,” it said.
“Poverty creates a whole host of harms to people and communities by blocking the potential to reach full participation in the economy. They were forced to make impossible choices to meet basic needs.”
Assist small businessesJolley said his recommendation to local and state economic development officials is to launch “a systematic program to identify small, high-growth companies, often known as gazelles, and recruit these firms to North Carolina.”
“Such an approach will require a recasting of the state’s incentive policies to better target small firms and willingness for the state to take a risk on a larger number of small firms, some of which may fail, in order to net larger job creation opportunities over the long term,” Jolley said.
He urged North Carolina policymakers to ask themselves a key question: “For whom are we creating jobs?”
“In some cases,” Jolley said, t”he state’s effort to subsidize job creation in fast-growing metro areas utilizes foregone tax revenue and economic development grants funded by existing state residents to subsidize job creation for new in-migrants.
“The net effect of such policies is that native taxpayers subsidize job creation for new in-migrants, and may only realize the economic benefits of these jobs through trickle-down economic effects,” he said.
The Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce and local business leaders pitched a similar small-business assistance proposal during their annual meeting on Nov. 19.
For example, David Mounts, the chairman and chief executive of Inmar Inc., challenged attendees to help support a five-year, $7.5 million public and private funding effort to build resources to help attract at least 100 high-potential startups to the community.
A $50,000 grant would be offered to a startup that moves 51% of its operations and at least one co-founder to the area. Over time, they would be required to give 1% of their profit back to the ecosystem.
“Momentum can be a fleeting friend,” Mounts said. “It demands to be fed.
“The challenge is determining where is your best fit and what can you do to build the ecosystem.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.