The leaders of Winston-Salem Christian School have not lost faith in their plans to launch a private independent facility in time for the 2020-21 school year.
However, they are pondering the reality of their financial options after missing out on a $300,000 loan request to the federal Paycheck Protection Program, known by the acronym PPP.
Small businesses can apply for low-interest loans for up to 2½ times their average monthly payroll.
The loans will be fully or partially forgiven if businesses show that at least 75% of the money was used to retain or rehire employees, and the rest to pay certain expenses, through June 30.
The school, previously affiliated with Winston-Salem First, has to vacate its building when its lease with Wake Forest University expires in June.
“We are a unique private school that serves an economically and racially diverse population,” said Bryan Wolfe, the head of the school. The population is 40% black, 40% white, 10% Hispanic and 10% other nationalities.
In December, the school spent $1.95 million to buy the property at 3665 N. Patterson Ave. for its future site.
As it has with most small businesses and nonprofits, the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the school’s aspirations, such as eliminating most of its revenue stream from parents and Title I funding.
Wolfe said he felt the school “was exactly what the (U.S. Small Business Administration) was looking for with this program — a small business or nonprofit hit hard by the virus, but one that could carry on with staffing intact in the short term with funding.”
“We’re going into our 41st year, but just six months as an independent nonprofit, so we don’t have the financial track record as a startup, and there are some loan options we don’t qualify for as a religious organization.”
Wolfe said church officials kept track of the PPP as it was being rolled out and completed the information when First Citizens Bank began accepting applications April 6.
“We learned from First Citizens that we had passed the second review on Thursday morning,” Wolfe said.
“By Thursday evening, First Citizens called us, and we learned that there was no more money available and we would not be receiving any loan allotment.”
The SBA said Thursday the entire $349 billion in PPP loan availability within the $2 trillion stimulus package had been committed to, including just more than $8 billion to 39,520 North Carolina small business recipients.
That averages out to $202,574 per successful N.C. applicant, compared with the national average of $206,000.
Wolfe said school renovations are being done by volunteers working within social distancing guidelines.
“We are on track with our transition and the building has new floors, paint, HVAC units and lighting throughout,” Wolfe said. “We are anticipating a smooth transition to our new campus.”
Still, Wolfe said being denied a PPP loan, at least for now, “has been incredibly difficult for us.”
“While construction is going well, our biggest concern deals with assisting employees in the midst of lost revenue due to COVID-19,” Wolfe said.
“It was our prayer that the small business loan would assist in this need. We continue to pray for increased funding from Congress.”
Small loan strikes out
Winston-Salem Christian School officials are not alone in feeling frustrated among local small businesses asking how and why they were left out of the PPP.
Bret Parks, who owns Ssalefish Comics with stores in Winston-Salem, Concord and Greensboro, said his PPP application was in the processing pipeline with First Citizens Bank when the funding spigot was cut off.
Parks did qualify for an SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan. He initially was told he would receive $10,000, which would have “carried us for a few months.”
But when the funding arrived, it was just $3,000 — $1,000 for each employee — “that might help me cover two weeks of payroll.”
“I am generally frustrated because of what I had been told was possible with the two programs, and what the realities quickly became,” Parks said
“We’re just gone back to normal survival mode, shifting more of our business online and trying to ride it all out.”
Parks said he is “gifting” his part-time employees about 13 hours of pay a week and paying store managers.
“No one is required to come to work, but for those who do, we’re doing inventory, cleaning, whatever productive we can do,” Parks said. “I know all of them want to get back to work as soon as possible.”
Not confident
Mark and Vicki Lamb are operators of Metalmorphosis, a metal fabrication shop in Pfafftown that debuted in a small garage in 2006 and expanded into a three-bay shop.
The Lambs, along with operator Gabe Bridges, had taken steps earlier the year toward taking additional space to handle growing demand for their products.
Their goal was to take a pay-as-you-go approach to expansion, “being as debt averse as we are with low overhead costs,” Mark Lamb said.
With business dwindling because of the coronavirus’ socioeconomic impact, the operators considered a small PPP loan — “no more than $20,000,” Mark Lamb said — would be an appropriate risk.
“We didn’t want another small monthly loan payment if that would be the outcome, so we liked the loan forgiveness aspect,” Vicki Lamb said.
The operators made their PPP application with Allegacy Federal Credit Union, in part because Mark Lamb has been in a member for 24 years and in part “we thought it was a safer fit rather than just being another number at a larger bank.”
Although the Lambs said Allegacy officials were helpful during the process, by the time the application was filled out the credit union told them they were too late because they had run out of their loan allotment.
“They told us they would keep our application for consideration if there’s another PPP round,” Mark Lamb said.
“We don’t blame Allegacy for things not working out. They were caught up in the messiness of the process as we were.”
When asked what confidence they have in getting a PPP loan if there is a second funding round of $250 billion, Mark Lamb said “about 20% because we know there are enough loan applicants ahead of us in the queue that we may not get through.
The Lambs said they “are fortunate” that they had not committed to the larger space.
“We’re putting out our plea on Facebook and Instagram that we are available to offer what we can to the community in terms of providing medical equipment,” Vicki Lamb said, citing some of its metal can be used in N95 surgical masks.
Looking ahead
All three small businesses interviewed said they continue to have more questions than answers about the program.
They stressed their frustrations are not with their potential lenders, but with the overall process.
Each brought up the example of how egregious it is from bad public relations optics and PPP qualifying standards for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. — the parent company of Ruth’s Chris Steak House — to receive two maximum $10 million PPP loans.
The Orlando Sentinel reported Friday that the corporation made $42 million in profits in fiscal 2019 and spent $41 million buying back stock and paying dividends to shareholders.
“Mid-sized and large hoteliers and restaurateurs are qualifying for the potentially forgivable loans — more than one, in many cases — under special rules written into the program at the request of industry lobbyists,” the Orlando newspaper reported.
“The lobbyists “argued that hospitality businesses have been uniquely devastated by coast-to-coast travel bans, shutdowns and shelter-in-place orders.”
Wolfe said that “I would be interested in learning if certain banks had preference, or if certain businesses had preference.”
Most banks, including Bank of America Corp., legacy BB&T, legacy SunTrust and Wells Fargo & Co., said when the PPP was launched over April 3-6 they were serving applicants with existing loans first.
Wolfe said he feels fortunate Winston-Salem Christian School had gotten through the second review cycle and First Citizens “because I’m not sure even if there is a second round that banks will open it up to new customers.”
“I feel pretty confident that we will get the loan, but there remains the uncertainty of whether the SBA or Congress will change the terms.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.