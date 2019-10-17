The foreclosure rate in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area remained on a year-over-year decline during the third quarter, according to a report by national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions.
The five-county region had 416 filings, down 11.9% from a year ago.
However, the filings were up 4.5% from the second quarter, according to a report timed for release today.
Forsyth County, as typical, led the five-county area with 279 filings, down 12% from a year ago, but up 4.1% from the second quarter.
Davidson County was next at 74 filings, followed by 29 in Stokes County, 20 in Yadkin County and 14 in Davie County.
By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point area had 526 filings, up 14.8% from a year ago and up 4.2% from the second quarter.
Guilford County, as typical, had the most at 411, followed by 61 in Rockingham County and 54 in Randolph County.
The Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord area had 1,204 filings, down 17.5% from a year ago and down 1.4% from the second quarter. Mecklenburg County had the most in the 10-county MSA at 515.
The Durham-Chapel Hill area had 186 filings, up 12% from a year ago and up 5.7% from the second quarter. Durham County had the most in the four-county MSA at 130.
The Raleigh-Cary Metropolitan Statistical Area had 527 filings, down 1.9% from a year ago, but up 3.9% from the second quarter. Wake County had the most in the three-county MSA at 398.
“Foreclosure activity continues to decline across the country, which is a good sign that the housing market and the broader economy remain strong — and that the lending excesses that helped bring down the economy during the Great Recession remain a memory,” Todd Teta, Attom’s chief product officer, said in a statement.
“This is not to say that everything in the latest foreclosure picture is rosy. Some states have seen their foreclosure rates increase this year, which could cause some concern.”
Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information about delinquency and/or underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now and prompting an overreaction.
On Sept. 23, national real-estate research company CoreLogic reported the percentage of Winston-Salem-area homeowners late on their mortgage payments remained on a downward trend during the second quarter.
The rate was 3.5% in Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties, down from 3.7% in the first quarter and from 4% a year ago.
The report focuses on the delinquent-mortgage market, with “delinquent” defined as being at least 30 days overdue on payment.
The delinquency rate was 0.65% for mortgage payments more than 90 days past due, down from 0.71% in the first quarter and from 0.83% a year earlier. Both figures include houses in the foreclosure pipeline.
Economists say housing markets and lenders are benefiting from more homeowners being able to stay current on their monthly mortgage payments, in part because of refinancing to lower mortgage rates.
For the Greensboro-High Point MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 3.3%, down from 3.5% in the first quarter and 4.1% a year earlier, while the delinquency rate of more than 90 days was 0.73%, down from 0.84 in the first quarter and 1.02% a year ago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.