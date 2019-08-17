KERNERSVILLE — Walking onto the production floor at Clarios’ massive plant off West Mountain Street proves that working for the world’s largest automotive battery manufacturer is not for everyone.
There’s no air conditioning. Assembly line employees wear respirator masks, heavy-duty gloves and other protective gear while handling the materials needed to make lead-acid batteries.
Typical battery manufacturing operations include oxide and grid production, plate processing, assembly, repair and reclaim, environmental controls and maintenance. And Clarios, formerly Johnson Controls, churns out 11.2 million batteries a year.
All employees must wear some kind of breathing mask on the production floor to limit their exposure to lead dust, a neurotoxin that federal health agencies, such as OSHA, say may cause cancer based on animal data.
Employees are tested at least every two months to measure the lead levels in their blood. If it is too high, they are removed from the production floor until the levels are lowered.
But there can be a payoff for people who can handle the work and the danger: Clarios pays average annual salaries ranging between $60,000 and $120,000.
In many instances, the more hazardous production jobs are among the highest paid in the 330,000-square-foot facility where batteries are assembled 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Petar Oklobdzija, general manager of Clarios’ Americas division, stressed that the company is an industry leader when it comes to employee safety on the job. And he hopes the lure of good-paying jobs and the company’s commitment to safety will draw workers.
“Our safety standards are designed to keep blood lead levels to half that permitted by OSHA,” Oklobdzija said.
Oklobdzija provided a tour of a $5 million expansion aimed at improving how employees transition from what is known as “dirty” areas to “clean” areas. That includes where they remove their company-supplied work clothes, and how they scrub down and take showers after each shift.
“We believe our safety standards give us a competitive and employee health advantage in the marketplace,” Oklobdzija said.
“We’ve had less than a 4% annual turnover rate and we have a good working relations with our union, Teamsters 391.”
About 21% of Clarios’ local workforce of 413 has been with the company more than 30 years, some since the plant opened in 1978.
The company has increased its workforce by 33%, or by 100 employees, since 2015.
37,000 batteries a day
The 11.2 million batteries Clarios workers assembled in the plant in 2018, works out to an average of about 37,000 a day, the third highest production level of Clarios’ 18 U.S. plants.
That represents about 7.3% of Clarios’ global production of 154 million in original auto manufacturing equipment and aftermarket replacement sales at retail.
To put that into perspective, there are nearly 1.4 billion automobiles in operation globally, with the vast majority using lead-acid batteries.
“This plant is geographically critical because it allows us to cover the entire Eastern Seaboard and be within convenient distances for most of the automobile manufacturing plants in the Southeast,” Oklobdzija said.
Clarios and new owner Brookfield Business Partners, a Canadian-based private-equity firm, have planned a $56 million capital investment at the plant through 2021 that involves adding new battery technology and a more streamline inventory and shipping area.
Brookfield spent $13.2 billion to buy the Johnson Controls division in May after the company opted — under investor pressure — to split the company into three separate divisions.
The others are the world’s largest provider of automotive seating in Adient Plc, and the remnants of Johnson Controls that focuses on HVAC and electronic equipment.
“We are in good hands because we are a good fit culturally and corporately. We value what (Brookfield) values,” Oklobdzija said.
“They tend to hold companies for a decade or more, rather than looking for a quick profit.”
Clarios is developing at the local plant technology involving an absorbent glass mat that Automotive News describes as a style of battery better able “to support vehicles with stop-start systems.”
The other technology is known as an enhanced flooded battery that’s designed to deliver an extended life with a larger number of charging cycles.
“We make one in three batteries globally today,” Joe Walicki, Clarios’ president, told Automotive News.
“But as you move toward these advanced batteries, that’s where the demand is going up significantly. We make one in two — and growing. That’s what the future is going to demand.
“Today, we have more capacity than all of our competitors in the world combined to produce these advanced batteries.”
Walicki said in a statement when Brookfield bought Clarios that “as a global leader with a product used in virtually every vehicle from conventional to fully electric, we are well positioned to capitalize on market trends, including a move toward more electrified and autonomous vehicles which are elevating the critical role of the battery and accelerating the need for more advanced batteries.”
“With the growing shift toward more autonomous vehicles, advanced safety features will become even more critical, requiring a proven, reliable energy storage solution.”
Clarios said its batteries are designed and made so that up to 99% of the materials can be recovered and reused in the new batteries it makes.
Hiring challenges
The plant in Kernersville has typically kept a low profile, but Oklobdzija said Clarios recognizes the need to reach out to its local communities.
Part of that recognition comes from the need to attract young adults and millennial workers
“We believe we are an employer of choice because we offer promotional and continuing learning opportunities, technical expertise and well-paying employment for production work,” Oklobdzija said.
Clarios is preparing to launch a marketing campaign to fill between 60 and 80 jobs for its new production line.
“We have been the green light to keep expanding and innovating where it makes operational sense,” Oklobdzija said.
Local operations for Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Atrium Windows & Doors, Deere-Hitachi Construction Machinery Corp., United Furniture Corp. and Herbalife Ltd. have all mentioned the difficulty of hiring young adults for production jobs.
Part of the challenge is that several thousands of furniture jobs were eliminated in the Triad region, primarily between 2001 and 2012, with the rise of lower-cost Asian imports.
Now, many of those workers’ children and grandchildren — the lifeblood of the industry for generations — don’t consider manufacturing as a viable career option.
Some Triad companies have adopted variations of the European apprenticeship philosophy, which typically identifies students as young as middle school for a trade career.
Although the U.S. versions wait until students graduate from high school before enrolling them as apprentices, companies can begin to make contact when students are 10th- and 11th-graders.
“It can be challenging communications to get some millennials to see the possibility of working for us,” Oklobdzija said.
“That’s why we’re reaching out to local community colleges and universities with apprenticeship programs to create a bench for future expansion.
“We’re trying to be as dynamic in our hiring as we can be, pitching these production jobs as not just a day-to-day, but a pathway to a career, as many of our most experienced employees can testify to.”