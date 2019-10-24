A modest boost in loan income propelled First Bancorp to a 13.5% increase in third-quarter net income to $25 million.
First Bancorp, a supercommunity bank based in Southern Pines, released the report after the stock market closed Wednesday.
The bank has increased its Winston-Salem and Triad presence significantly in the past two years with four and 15 branches, respectively.
Diluted earnings were 84 cents a share, up 10 cents from a year ago.
The average earnings forecast was 78 cents by two analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
The share price fell 10 cents Thursday to close at $37.12.
Richard Moore, First Bancorp’s chief executive, said in a statement that “the current interest rate environment is a challenge for banks, but our net interest margin has held up well.”
“Deposit growth remains strong, and we also saw an increase in loan origination activity during the quarter.”
First Bancorp had loan revenue of $54.9 million, up 6% from a year ago. The bank had a $1.1 million recovery from its provision for loan losses, compared with an $87,000 provision a year ago.
Fee revenue rose 3% to $15.6 million. Service charges on commissions and fees were the top fee-revenue producer at $5.8 million, followed by service charges on deposit accounts at $3.7 million, and commissions from sales of insurance and financial products at $2.2 million.
Another key factor was the bank’s entrance during the third quarter of 2016 into national Small Business Administration lending business. For the third quarter, the bank reported consulting fees of $663,000 and gains of $1.9 million on the sales of the guaranteed portions of SBA loans.
The bank’s income-tax expense was up 11.3% to $6.6 million.
Nonperforming assets were at $33.0 million on Sept. 30, compared with $34.4 million on June 30 and $41 million on Sept. 30, 2018.
Total assets were at $6.02 billion on Sept. 30, compared with $5.7 billion in the year-ago period.
The bank said it paid a combined $3.35 million to repurchase 99,625 shares during the third quarter. For fiscal 2019 to date, it has spent $10 million to repurchase 281,593 shares.
The bank has $15 million remaining on the board of directors’ authority to spend on share repurchases.
