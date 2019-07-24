The state Senate approved Wednesday legislation that would make limited changes to certificates-of-need laws that govern healthcare facilities.
The 24-18 vote in favor of House Bill 126 on third reading came after an unexpected intense level of debate.
Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, applied the “gut and replace” strategy to HB126 on June 27 to add the CON language. The initial version of the bill addressed tissue and organ donations.
The bill goes back to the House for approval of changes. Given the House has been reluctant in recent years to make changes to CON laws, it’s likely the latest version of HB126 will be rejected.
That means the two chambers could enter negotiations over the two versions of HB126, or House leadership could choose to shelve the bill for the rest of the 2019 session.
A CON is required before a health care system or provider can build a facility, buy equipment or offer a surgical procedure, among other things. There are 28 health-care scenarios affected by the law, which took effect in 1978.
The primary goal is to prevent unnecessary duplication of services within a community or region as a means of controlling costs.
However, there are examples where there have been duplicate facilities, such as the community hospitals in Clemmons and Bermuda Run that are four miles apart.
The latest version of HB126 inserted limited CON law exemptions that would affect psychiatric facilities, kidney-disease dialysis centers, intermediate care facilities, chemical-dependency treatment facilities and some continuing care retirement centers.
However, ambulatory surgical centers were not included.
Sen. Ralph Hise, R-McDowell, has been pushing CON reform or repeal bills for several years, with HB126 representing a potential compromise targeting what he called "the lowest-hanging fruit."
Previous CON bills in the Senate called for repealing the laws or allowing exemptions for ambulatory surgical centers to attract more providers, including for-profit groups.
Hise stressed Wednesday he will not be content until much, if not all, of the CON laws are removed.
One example of watering the initial CON legislation is that HB126 requires health-care providers to begin construction on their CON-approved projects within two years if the project cost is less than $50 million and within four years if it is more than $50 million.
Hise claims some major healthcare providers "are hoarding CONs" without acting for years on what they had been approved, if not at all.
"We have mounts left to go to correct the problems with the CON laws," Hise said. "The status quo will not remain."
Sen. Gladys Robinson, D-Guilford, agreed that while CON laws need reforms, she stressed the legislative conversation "hasn't included the stakeholders and those on the back row (in the legislative process)."
The N.C. Healthcare Association opposes repealing CON laws, saying they would cost thousands of health care jobs statewide, including in rural communities.
Hise and Krawiec said they have consulted with healthcare providers in many service areas on potential CON reform, pointing out the need to repeal many, if not all, of the CON laws over time.
An amendment makes urban counties — those with more than 300,000 in population — exempt from some CON laws as it relates to dialysis-treatment centers after the law had been in place 18 months.
Another amendment would exempt from CON review the conversion of acute care beds to psychiatric beds.
Another amendment would double the amount — from $2 million to $4 million — the capital expenditure that a provider can make without triggering a CON review. Those changes would go into effect on Jan. 1.
Existing single-specialty ambulatory surgical centers would be allowed to add other specialties without CON review once the law has been in effect for 18 months.
The inherent competitive limitations in the CON laws have helped fortify the revenue streams of not-for-profit health care systems, such as Cone Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
People in favor of repealing CON laws claim that adding competition, particularly from for-profit groups, would lead to the opening of a host of new services and facilities, including more acute-care hospitals, diagnostic centers and rehabilitation centers.
They say competition would force more providers to lower fees for high-risk procedures. Several cost-comparison websites have shown the costs of some of those procedures can vary by tens of thousands of dollars within a region.
“Those entities, already in the market, understandably don’t want competition,” Krawiec said. “Without competition, health care costs will continue to rise.”
CON supporters say ending the law would allow for-profit groups to cherry-pick the most profitable medical procedures, leaving not-for-profit hospitals to handle in their emergency departments more of the sickest of the sick, who often don’t have health insurance.