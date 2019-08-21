The Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Lewisville is moving into an expanded space in Lewisville Shopping Center.
The new location at 6499 Shallowford Road is increasing the store’s space by 25% to 10,000 square feet. The location at 6491 Shallowford closes Aug. 28 for the move and will reopen in its new location at 10 a.m. Sept. 3.
The ReStore is offering discounts up to 70% on individual items. On Aug. 27, shoppers can purchase as many items as they can fit in a cloth ReStore shopping bag for $10. The bags are available for purchase for $2.50.
The Lewisville store is one of three operated by Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County. The others are at 608 Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem and 619 N. Main Street in Kernersville. The ReStores accept donations of gently used items and sell them at discounted prices.
The Lewisville ReStore needs volunteers willing to help with the move by contacting gina.player@habitatforsyth.org.