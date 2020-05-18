The foreclosure rate in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area dropped dramatically in April, according to a report released by Attom Data Solutions.
The five-county region had just 19 filings, down 87.2% from 148 a year ago and down 84.5% from 123 in March.
There were 16 filings in Forsyth County, two in Davidson County and one in Yadkin County.
By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had 26 filings, down 86.9% from 198 a year ago and down 83.8% from 161 in March.
Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order in March in which he urged banks, credit unions and other lenders “not to charge customers for overdraft fees, late fees and other penalties.”
Todd Teta, Attom’s chief product officer, said that "as with just about anything connected to the housing market right now, the foreclosure situation is now totally in flux because of the ever-evolving coronavirus pandemic.”
Teta said that because some lenders have suspended foreclosure proceedings, “the numbers will most likely continue to drop in the coming months.”
“But after that, we may see an uptick in foreclosures as a result of dramatic economic impacts, such as more homeowners losing their jobs and falling behind on mortgage payments.”
The Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord area had 66 filings, down 85.8% from a year ago and down 86.5% from March.
The Durham-Chapel Hill area had nine filings, down 87% from a year ago and down 77.5% from March.
The Raleigh-Cary MSA had 29 filings, down 87% from a year ago and down 83% from March.
Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information about delinquency and/or underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now and prompting an overreaction.
Attom also released its latest report on how opportunity zones, which debuted in May 2018, are affecting housing markets in certain urban areas.
Opportunity zones are economically distressed census tracts qualified to receive private investments through a new vehicle known as opportunity funds. The goal is connecting those tracts with investors, offering tax credits and other tax incentives to get investors involved.
All but one of the 11 Forsyth tracts are in the central part of Winston-Salem. They account for more than 25,000 residents. They are among 47 in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina, and 252 statewide.
The three Forsyth tracts reviewed by Attom for the first quarter are:
* Tract 14, which contains Whitaker Park, a 1.7-million-square-foot former R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. plant. The campus is part of a high-profile renovation project being undertaken by Whitaker Park Development Authority Inc. and mixed-use developer Chris Harrison.
The average home sale price was at $84,000 in the first quarter.
* Tract 16.02, which contains Smith Reynolds Airport and neighborhoods south of the airport. The average home sale price reached a high of $40,000 in the first quarter.
* Tract 17, which contains Lakeside Villas multifamily housing development. The average home sale price when the opportunity zone program began was $145,000. It has since fluctuated, reaching a low of $75,000 in the first quarter.
“Home prices in designated opportunity zones around the country keep showing strong gains, tracking the housing market boom now in its ninth year," Teta said.
Although Teta cautioned about the COVID-19 impact on the local and U.S. economies, he said "for now, though, home prices are going strong in opportunity zones, which offers significant hope to current and potential homeowners and investors.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.