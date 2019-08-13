The percentage of Winston-Salem-area homeowners late on their mortgage payments remained on a downward trend in May, CoreLogic, a national real-estate research firm, reported Tuesday.
The rate was 4.6% in Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties, down from 4.7% in April and 5% in May 2018.
The report focuses on the delinquent-mortgage market, with “delinquent” defined as being at least 30 days overdue on payment.
The delinquency rate was 1.5% for mortgage payments more than 90 days past due, unchanged from April and down from 1.7% a year earlier. Both figures include houses in the foreclosure pipeline.
Economists say housing markets and lenders are benefiting from more homeowners being able to stay current on their monthly mortgage payments, in part because of refinancing to lower mortgage rates.
There also has been an upswing, both locally and nationally, in private-equity groups buying houses and then renting them out as they await higher home prices.
For the Greensboro-High Point metro area, the 30-day delinquency rate was 4.9%, down from 5% in April and 5.3% a year earlier, while the delinquency rate of more than 90 days was 1.7%, down from 1.8% in April and a year ago.
Growth in family income and home prices continues to support low delinquency rates,” said Frank Nothaft, the chief economist at CoreLogic.
The foreclosure rate in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area remains down from a year ago, according to a report released Thursday by Attom Data Solutions.
However, there was a slight increase from the first to second quarter.
The five-county region had 398 filings in the second quarter, down 19.1% from a year ago, but up 4.5% from the first quarter.
The Winston-Salem area includes Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.
Forsyth, as typical, led the five counties in foreclosure filings at 268, down 20.7% from a year ago. Davidson was next at 65 filings, followed by 30 in Stokes, 24 in Davie and 11 in Yadkin.
By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point area had 505 filings in the second quarter, up 4.1% from a year ago and 4.3% from the first quarter. Guilford County had the most at 392, followed by 57 in Randolph County and 56 in Rockingham County.
The Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord area had 1,221 filings, down 12.7% from a year ago. Mecklenburg County had the most in that metro area at 509.
The Durham-Chapel Hill area had 176 filings, down 16.6% from a year ago. Durham County had the most at 123.
The Raleigh-Cary MSA had 507 filings, down 8.5% from a year ago. Wake County had the most at 395.
Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information on delinquency and/or underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now and prompting an overreaction.