Do you want more income from your savings given the miniscule rates from money-market funds, bonds and CDs? Yet, does stock investing scare you because of the usual stock-market volatility and current worries over trade policies and a slowing world economy?
I have two stock recommendations for you that each pay more than 4% annually. But first, I must convince you that you should largely ignore their daily price fluctuations. Why? Because if you are looking for income, you are buying the stocks almost entirely for their dividends.
Here’s a simple analogy: Imagine you are a dairy farmer. You are only focused on how much milk your dairy herd provides. You never focus on the price of your cows because you aren’t going to sell them.
Another advantage of using stock dividends for income is their big tax advantage. If you are in the 12% tax bracket or below (taxable income below $78,950 for couples and $39,475 for singles), the dividends are tax-free, unlike money markets, bonds and CDs. Other taxpayers, except those in the very highest tax brackets, are taxed on dividends at only 15%, plus a North Carolina tax of 5.25%.
If you are buying a stock for income, you must be convinced that the company’s dividend is safe and that it has the cash flow to even increase its payout annually. Both my income recommendations have long histories of increasing payouts 2% to 3% annually and have ample cash flow to assure the dividend is absolutely safe.
My No. 1 dividend-paying stock is AT&T (stock symbol T). It has a market cap of $264 billion and pays a terrific 5.6% dividend. It is one of the “dividend aristocrats” — stocks that have increased their dividends for at least 25 years. AT&T has raised its dividend each year for 35 years — usually about 2% annually, as it did last spring.
Remember, you are buying AT&T for its dividends so you should pay little attention to its share price, which has been slightly negative for the past three years even though through mid-September it has moved up about 18% for the past three months. That rally may have helped improve its ratings — two of the eight Wall Street rating services listed on TD Ameritrade give AT&T their best rating, one gives it its second highest and five assign it an average rating.
Barron’s recommended AT&T two weeks ago in an article titled “3 stocks for the Impatient” (Sept. 9, 2019, Page 17), It wrote that “AT&T combines thriving wireless and business wireline services with weakness in entertainment and Direct TV, which is losing subscribers.” However, the company has a long-term plan to replace its satellite TV service with self-installed video boxes.
AT&T needs only 38% of its income to cover its dividend, leaving plenty of its cash flow to invest in its wireless and wireline networks and its planned 5G rollout. It will also be using that cash to pay down debt. Barron’s argues: “As debt falls investors are likely to warm to the dividend — especially when high-quality corporate bonds are paying about 3.2 percent.”
Another plus for AT&T is that on Sept. 9 Elliott Management, a large Wall Street firm, announced that it had purchased $3.2 billion of AT&T stock, its largest purchase ever. Elliott argued that it had suggestions that will “improve T’s business and realize a historic increase in value.”
Elliott claimed that if its proposals were implemented, AT&T’s stock could go up by more than 50% by the end of 2021. Currently, the stock sells at about 17 times earnings, 19% cheaper than the overall market’s price-earnings ratio of 21.
Even President Donald Trump chimed in to support Elliott’s move. He tweeted: “Great news that an activist investor is now involved with AT&T…. perhaps they will now put a stop to fake news emanating from its non-credible anchors” at CNN. (AT&T owns CNN; which Trump detests.)
I believe my second dividend pick, Verizon (VZ) is a better choice than AT&T for possible price appreciation because it is consistently listed by leading Wall Street firms as a top choice to take advantage of the coming 5G upgrade that can increase internet speeds by up to 100 times faster than the current 4G networks.
Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network is now in five markets and likely will expand to 30 during the next 12 months. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said on Sept. 8 that he looks “forward to the day when Verizon will have 5G Ultra Wideband Service in the stadiums for all 32 NFL Clubs.”
Verizon’s capital expenditures in 2019 will be in the range of $17 billion to $18 billion. It can afford that given the cash generated by its cellphone network that is consistently rated as one of the nation’s best. Typically, its network rates No. 1 for coverage, and Verizon also has 2,330 retail stores to provide support services to its customers.
Valued at $244 billion, Verizon pays an attractive 4.1% dividend that has gone up every year for 13 years and that has increased by an average of 3% a year for the past 10 years. However, its stock price has only risen by about 18% for the past three years compared with 48% for the average S&P 500 stock. Two reasons for its poor stock performance: It paid way too much for AOL ($4.4 billion) in 2016 and Yahoo ($4.8 billion) in 2016.
However, at only 16 times earnings, Verizon’s stock price is 24% cheaper than the market average. Its low price may be one reason that three stock-ranking firms — Credit Suisse, The Street and Market Edge — list it as one of their best buys.
I don’t buy stocks for income — price appreciation is my goal. Therefore, I don’t own AT&T, but Elliott Management’s recent purchase has made it a tempting possibility. I do own Verizon, which I bought last month after reading that it could be the No. 1 investment choice to play the coming 5G revolution.
Certainly, setting aside their stock-appreciation potential, both AT&T and Verizon should be especially appealing to investors looking for income, given their status as solid blue-chip stocks, their good safe dividends that are tax-advantaged, and their consistent record of increasing dividends every year.
