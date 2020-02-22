Why do I see so many people who aren’t taking advantage of their tax shelters? Earlier this month, a client in my office had slightly more than $100,000 in a savings account, but he wasn’t investing annually into a tax-free-forever Roth individual retirement account.
Given that his family income is well under the 2020 adjusted gross income, or AGI, Roth limit of $196,000 for couples ($124,000 AGI for singles) to completely fund a Roth, he was eligible to make a $14,000 contribution for himself and his wife ($7,000 each for ages 50 and older, $6,000 for people under 50) into a Roth IRA. He can always access all that money because contributions into a Roth IRA — but not the gains — are available anytime tax- and penalty-free.
Of course, he could do twice that amount with both 2019 (by April 15) and 2020 contributions. And if he funded his IRA for last year, he would get credit for a Jan. 1, 2019, date that would begin his five-year clock. The gains on a Roth IRA can be accessed tax-free when the account is open for five years and the owner is 59½ or older.
If my client would rather get a tax deduction, he can max out a traditional IRA instead of the Roth if his family income is $104,000 or less. That income limit is imposed because he has a 401(k) at work. If his wife doesn’t have an employer pension plan, the income limit for her traditional IRA jumps to $196,000 AGI. (If neither spouse has an employer plan, there are no income limits for traditional IRAs.)
For couples or singles who make too much money to purchase a Roth IRA and don’t have a traditional IRA, they can fund a “backdoor” Roth by buying an after-tax (no tax deduction) traditional IRA and then immediately rolling it over tax-free to a Roth IRA.
It’s estimated that 43% of workers have no pension plan at work. Of the 57% that do, 91% participate but only 79% take full advantage of the employer match.
My son, Steve, coined the phrase “fiscal insanity” to describe workers who do not accept all or any of the matching “free” money that employers generously offer. If you do the math (0.91 times 0.57, rounded up, equals 52), just over half (52%) of employees participate in pension plans offered by employers.
Maximum 2020 employee contributions into traditional tax-deductible and Roth 401(k)s and non-profit employer 403(b) and 457 deferred compensation plans (an option for teachers and all North Carolina state employees) are $19,500 for anyone under age 50 and $26,000 for older workers. However, the maximum amount Uncle Sam allows to go into a 401(k) plan this year is $57,000 for people younger than 50 and $63,500 for those 50 or over.
Therefore, the question is how can high-income employees tax-shelter more than the standard $19,500 or $26,000 that they can contribute? They may get matching or profit-sharing money from their employer and they can contribute to an after-tax 401(k), if available. Unfortunately, only about 40% of employers offer the after-tax option.
Once after-tax contributions go into a 401(k), employers must keep track of it separately from the standard traditional or Roth 401(k). If their employer-plan permits, employees should roll that after-tax money into a Roth IRA as soon as possible where there are no taxes on the gains. However, inside the after-tax 401(k), earnings are always taxable even though the original contributions are not because taxes had already been paid on that money.
A little-known “Solo 401(k)” is available to self-employed business owners and their spouses. However, they are eligible for the Solo plan only if they don’t have any full-time employees. (Contractors, vendors and part-time employees who work fewer than 1,000 hours a year are not counted as employees.)
Business owners may tax-shelter 100% of their wages up to $27,000 (age 50 or over) or $19,500 for younger owners using a Solo traditional 401(k) or a Solo Roth 401(k). (Remember, the self-employed are unique — they are both employers and employees.) Unfortunately, Fidelity and Schwab do not offer the Solo Roth option; however, TD Ameritrade, T. Rowe Price and Vanguard do.
As an employer, you can invest as much as 25% of your pay to max out the $56,000 or $63,500 Solo 401(k) maximum limits. All employer money grows tax-deferred. Therefore, if you choose the Roth option, your employee money will grow tax-free while your employer contributions will be fully taxable when you withdraw them.
There are numerous exceptions but typically Solo 401(k)’s) money cannot be withdrawn without a 10% tax penalty before age 59½. All Solo 401(k) plans must be set up by year end and funded by April 15 of the next year.
While all those employer plans are good, I consider another plan to be the very best — the Simplified Employee Pension, or SEP, IRA. It’s the one we do for all our Woodard & Company employees. It rates the highest because of its flexibility and avoidance of all FICA and Medicare taxes — in addition to state and federal income taxes.
For example, a self-employed business owner who makes a $125,000 a year saves an incredible 42.55% when he funds his SEP IRA (0.124 FICA plus 0.029 Medicare plus 0.22 IRS plus 0.0525 North Carolina equals 42.55%). It amazes me how many self-employed (even those with part-time businesses) are not taking advantage of these incredible tax savings!
One of its best features is that you have until Oct. 15 this year if you take the six-month tax extension or April 15 if you don’t, to set up a SEP for 2019. SEP IRAs are available to all businesses. However, you must fund a SEP for all your employees if they have worked 1,000 hours annually or more for three years or more.
Because all money put into a SEP comes from the employer, there is no Roth option. There is also no extra $6,500 amount for older employees — the maximum contribution allowed is $57,000 for 2020 (up from $56,000 for 2019), not to exceed 25% of income.
The percentage contributed each year is entirely flexible, ranging from no funding up to 25%. However, you must contribute the same percentage for your eligible employees as you do for yourself. All the brokerages and mutual-fund companies offer easy-to-open SEP IRAs.
