Important new retirement legislation named the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement, or SECURE, Act became law when President Donald Trump signed it on Dec. 20, 2019.
Perhaps the best feature of the SECURE Act makes it possible for small businesses to band together to offer retirement plans, particularly the popular 401(k) plans. Currently, barely more than half of all employers provide them. The new law also makes it much “easier for employers to offer annuities with lifetime guaranteed income streams within their retirement plans.”
However, the SECURE Act’s huge disadvantage is that it ends the “stretch IRA” — lifetime annual payouts from individual retirement accounts to all heirs. Under the law that ended Dec. 31, any heir could take small yearly IRA distributions based on their age. Once they died, they could leave the remainder of the inherited IRA to their heirs — in many cases the grandchildren of the original IRA owner.
Now, everyone has just 10 years to completely drain an inherited IRA unless they are:
- A surviving spouse, who can convert the inherited IRA into their own name.
- A minor child of the IRA owner.
- A disabled individual.
- A chronically ill person.
- An individual not more than 10 years younger than the IRA owner who died.
There are no yearly minimum requirements for those who don’t qualify for one of these exemptions, but requiring them to empty their inherited IRAs within 10 years will likely cause tax problems since many heirs are likely to be children of the deceased in their 50s when their lifetime annual earnings are the highest.
(One way that traditional IRA owners can help their children who are their heirs is to convert some or all of an IRA to a Roth IRA. The 10-year rule to take out all inherited money from a Roth IRA would still apply, but it would be tax free.)
The new law also changed the age to begin required minimum distributions, or RMDs, from 70½ to 72 for everyone born after June 30, 1947 (and not yet 70½ by Dec. 31, 2019). But there are no changes for anyone who was 70½ or older last year.
While anyone of any age could contribute to a Roth IRA (subject to income limitations), the previous law did not allow anyone older than 70½ to open or add to a traditional IRA. That restriction is now gone, but I still think a tax-free-forever Roth IRA is a better choice for most taxpayers.
One of the best features of the new law is that a couple can now take up to $10,000 ($5,000 for single parents) from an IRA at any age — and without a 10% penalty — to offset any first-year expenses for the birth of a child or an adoption. If it is a traditional IRA, normal income taxes must be paid; if it is a Roth IRA no taxes are due (even on the gains).
I made the mistake two years ago of using my grandson’s 529 plan to partially pay his student loan. As a result, I had to pay taxes on the gains and a 10% tax penalty. Fortunately, the new SECURE Act now permits up to $10,000 annually to be withdrawn tax free from a 529 plan to pay a student loan. Also, 529 money up to $10,000 can be taken to offset fees and expenses for apprentice/internship programs.
To encourage small businesses (those with up to 100 employees) to set up new 401(k) or other pension plans, the SECURE Act raises their tax credit from $500 to a maximum of $5,000 for startup expenses incurred during the first three years. If they institute an auto-enrollment option as part of their new plans, they receive a $500 tax credit.
Despite all these changes, a primary reason for the overwhelming bipartisan support for the SECURE Act was its requirement that workers be given more information to decide how valuable their pension savings would be when they retire. Employers are now required to disclose to employees annually, on their 401(k) statements, the amount of sustainable lifetime monthly income their balance would support.
The new law encourages employers to offer fixed-income lifetime annuities that protects against longevity risk — that you may last longer than your money. The Oxford dictionary defines an annuity as “a fixed sum of money paid to someone each year for the rest of their life.” This definition means that Social Security and pensions are annuities.
So instead of the risk of outliving your money, one of your annuity’s risks is that you die too soon before you have received payments that have paid out enough to get “your money’s worth.” Unless you take lower payouts to guarantee a total amount paid or, for example, provide payments to your spouse when you die, there is no inheritance for loved ones.
Astute readers of this column may remember that four years ago we bought a Qualified Longevity Annuity Contract, or QLAC, for my wife ,Sue, whose mother lived to age 99 and father to 95.
Her latest statement’s projection shows that when she begins taking quarterly payments at age 85 in 2022, she will receive about $17,000 annually based on the $91,000 transferred out of her IRA in 2016. (Also, she has not had to withdraw any RMDs on that money.)
According to a Feb. 3 article at www.caniretireyet.com/annuity, because “an insurance company can pool risk across a population, it can pay a higher rate of return than any individual can get by investing in relative safe assets like high quality bonds or CDs.”
While you can never totally eliminate risk, the probability of a top-rated insurance companies such as Mass. Mutual, New York Life or Northwestern Mutual not meeting their obligations is virtually impossible, given their billions of reserve dollars and each state’s reinsurance requirements. The likely biggest risk that results from taking annuity payments is that, unlike Social Security, there are no annual inflation increases.
One reason that annuities are scorned by many financial advisers (and sold by others) is the relatively high commissions paid to their representatives. Employer-sponsored annuities, by having large pools of money and encouraging competitive bidding from several insurance companies, are typically able to buy much more cheaply than individuals.
For risk-averse employees planning to retire, putting at least some money into an employer-offered annuity, as a substitute for bonds or CDs, may be an attractive 401(k) move. It also allows new retirees to more aggressively invest in the stock market knowing they have two guaranteed income streams that cannot be outlived — Social Security and the annuity payments.
I do not recommend any other type of annuity except fixed annuities that provide lifetime income. Certainly, an income annuity sold to you by a local agent would likely not be as attractive as a group annuity that the SECURE Act encourages employers to offer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.