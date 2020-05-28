Investing in only one sector of the stock market is typically higher risk than buying a diversified group of stocks as most mutual fund managers do. However, I argue that the superior returns generated from picking the best sectors are well worth the added risk.
Tuesdays through Fridays, USA Today publishes the daily, the four-week and the year-to-date results for 10 market sectors. They are always listed in order based on best-to-worst YTD return. The rankings of this writing are:
- Technology.
- Consumer discretionary.
- Health care.
- Telecom.
- Consumer staples.
- Materials.
- Utilities.
- Industrials.
- Financials.
- Energy.
Through Wednesday, the YTD return differences between my two favorite sectors, technology (plus 5.7%) and health care (minus 1.4%), and the two worst-retuning sectors, financial services (minus 27.8%) and energy (minus 33.3%), were incredible high as you can see by the preceding numbers. The S&P 500 has declined 6.0% YTD.
The only reason that consumer discretionary (minus 0.1%) edged out health care for second best YTD results is that Amazon, my most recommended stock, is up 29% this year. Even though almost all of us think of it as a tech stock, Amazon is classified as a consumer discretionary stock. It has averaged an incredible 34% a year for the past 10 years!
Given the ever-increasing use of technology and that about 10,000 Americans turn 65 each day, it is no surprise that tech and health-care stocks also have terrific long-term 10-year results, too. Through April 30, tech stocks have posted a 14.2% annual average for 10 years while health-care stocks’ 14% return is almost as good. Each sector easily exceeded the S&P 500’s 11.7% yearly average for the same period.
I hope I have convinced my readers to consider investing a modest percentage of their portfolio into top-performing tech and/or health-care funds. Sue, my wife, and I own four — two tech and two health care funds — that I strongly recommend.
Fidelity Investments offers more sector funds than any other mutual fund company. New manager Nidhu Gupta took over Fidelity Select Technology (FSPTX) on July 15, 2018. His terrific 51% surge made his fund the seventh-best no-load mutual fund last year, according to the 2019 annual ranking by the American Association of Individual Investors, or AAII.
Gupta has a very unusual 20% weighting each in both Apple and Microsoft, two of my top favorites. No other stock is more than 4% of his portfolio. He is up 2% YTD (all numbers are through April 30) when the S&P 500 was posting a 15% loss. FSPTX has averaged 19% for the past five years and 13% since it began in 1981.
I almost never recommend commission-sold funds but Blackrock Technology, Opportunities A (BGSAX) can be bought no-load through TD Ameritrade and other discount brokerages. Led by manager Tony Kim since 2013, it has slightly bested FSPTX with its 21% five-year average that rates it in the top 4% of all tech funds. BGSAX jumped 44% last year and gained 6% YTD through April 30.
Unlike its Fidelity counterpart, BGSAX is far more diversified than FSPTX. Its three largest positions are top-five holdings in our household — Microsoft, Apple and Amazon — but together they make up only 14% of Kim’s portfolio.
Because Sue and I own so many tech stocks, we have more money invested in my two favorite health-care mutual funds than in the tech funds recommended above. Despite the fact that they are both classified as health-care sector funds, my recommended funds — Fidelity Select Health Care (FSPHX) and Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences (ETNHX) — have almost no stocks in common.
The Fidelity fund is composed of almost all large-companies — pharmaceutical, medical equipment and biotech stocks. Its manager, since 2008, Edward Yoon, also manages the top-rated Fidelity Select Medical Technology and Devices Fund (FSMEX) that we own but is closed to new investors. (I talked to Yoon seven years ago when I attended a Fidelity conference in Boston.)
Yoon’s 10-year numbers at FSPHX are outstanding, averaging 18% annually that put him in the top 5% of all health-care fund managers for the past 10 years. (FSPHX has averaged a high 16% since it began in 1981, easily trouncing the S&P 500’s 10.5% annual average.) More recently, last year’s return was 31%, and Yoon is up 1.3% this year. His top three holdings — United Health Group, Roche, and Boston Scientific — make up 20% of his fund.
The last fund I’m recommending, Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences (ETNHX), is certainly the highest risk, but it is also my top choice of the four I’m touting today. It was the third best no-load fund last year, according to AAII, soaring 58%. Then it plunged 24% during 2020’s first quarter before rallying 18% in April to end up down 11% YTD.
It is a very-high risk fund because ETNHX holds almost all small- and medium-size obscure stocks. Its top three holdings, composing 16% of its portfolio, are little-known Ascendis Pharma, Sarepta Therapeutics and Biohaven Pharma. Picking mostly small biotech stocks for his fund is Eventide’s extremely well-qualified manager, Dr. Finney Kuruvilla.
He has a medical degree and a doctorate in chemistry, both from Harvard, and a master’s degree in computer science from MIT. Since Kuruvilla’s fund debuted in December 2012, he has racked up a terrific 21% annual average gain, doubling the S&P 500’s 10.5% return for the same period.
Each of my four fund picks would make an excellent choice to fund a 2019 individual retirement account by the extended July 15 deadline.
Perhaps waiting a few more weeks before making any market purchases might be wise, given that I think stocks are significantly overvalued. However, I have believed that for the last seven weeks as stocks have continued to rally. I have obviously been so wrong!
