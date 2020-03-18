The decision by Hanesbrands Inc.'s board of directors to not provide stock awards in fiscal 2019 significantly reduced the total compensation for its top-five executives.
The apparel manufacturer said in this week's proxy filing that the total compensation for chief executive Gerald Evans Jr. fell from $8.83 million in 2018 to $3.96 million in 2019.
Hanesbrands has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County. It is the only publicly traded company based in the county.
Evans, 60, announced March 11 plans to retire on Jan. 2. He will have served as the manufacturer’s chief executive for more than four years and as an employee for 37 years.
The board had hired Russell Reynolds Associates to assist in finding Evans' successor with plans to consider internal and external candidates.
Evans' salary of $1.1 million remained unchanged for a third consecutive year. His incentive pay jumped 77.1% to $2.31 million.
All other compensation for Evans totaled $186,059, consisting of: $112,069 contribution to a nonqualified supplemental employee retirement plan; $49,386 in company-paid life insurance premiums; $13,950 company contribution to his pension plan; and $10,505 on long-term disability insurance.
Hanesbrands finished fiscal 2019 with an 11.3% increase in net income to $600.72 million.
Barry Hytinen, who resigned as chief financial officer in late 2019, receive a 21.3% increase in salary to $727,790, $797,646 in incentive pay, up 98%, and total compensation of $1.59 million, down 40.5%.
Howard Upchurch, group president for Innerwear Americas, also was unchanged in salary for the third consecutive year at $570,000. He had a 70.9% increase in incentive pay to $598,159, while total compensation fell 42% to $1.31 million.
The compensation for David Bortolussi, group president for innerwear international, was listed for the first time in 2019. He made $584,052 in salary, a $229,449 bonus, incentive pay of $531,184 and total compensation of $1.38 million.
Joia Johnson, chief administrative officer, general counsel and secretary, was unchanged in salary for the third consecutive year at $550,000. She received a 77.1% increase in incentive pay to $654,126 and a 41.4% decline in total compensation to $1.26 million.
Michael Faircloth, president for global operations, American casualwear and e-commerce, had no change in salary at $560,000. He had a 77.1% uptick in incentive pay to $587,654 and a 42% decline in total compensation to $2.15 million.
The company set 8 a.m. April 28 for its annual shareholder meeting at its Winston-Salem headquarters. There are no shareholder proposals.
