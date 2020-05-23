For the first time in the 65-year history of the Fortune 500, the Triad’s top-listed corporation is neither a bank nor a traditional manufacturer, or based in Greensboro or Winston-Salem.
Instead, the flagship for 2020 is Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, a Burlington-based life-science company specializing in medical laboratory testing and services through a national and global network of primary clinical and specialty testing laboratories.
LabCorp is No. 274 on the 2020 list released last week, up four spots with fiscal 2019 revenues of $11.55 billion. It has been a Fortune 500 company for 10 years.
LabCorp did not respond to requests for comment on becoming the Triad’s top-ranked Fortune 500 member. The company says on its website that it typically processes tests on more than 3 million patient specimens per week. It has more than 65,000 employees worldwide.
The Triad’s only other Fortune 500 company is Hanesbrands Inc. of Winston-Salem, up eight spots to No. 436 with at $6.97 billion.
Technically, LabCorp will have to wait until the 2021 ranking to officially reside atop the Triad.
BB&T Corp., which until Dec. 6 was based in Winston-Salem, achieved its highest-ever ranking of No. 217 at $14.66 billion in 2019 revenue.
BB&T’s jump from No. 246 came primarily from the 25 days’ worth of revenue gained from its $33.4 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. to form Truist Financial Corp. Truist is now based in Charlotte.
At a combined $26.34 billion in 2019 revenue, Truist would have been ranked No. 115, sandwiched between Starbucks and Bristol-Myers Squibb.
Not your parents’ Triad
It’s a dramatic and historic changing of the guard for the corporate Triad following decades of having Burlington Industries Inc., Wachovia Corp., variations of R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and Reynolds American Inc., BB&T and VF Corp. as the region’s highest-ranked business.
Yet, LabCorp has applied the same tried-and-true growth strategy of those companies.
LabCorp has made 15 acquisitions since 2000, including in 2010 its seminal $1 billion purchase of Genzyme Genetics that expanded LabCorp’s genetics and oncology services capabilities.
That deal enabled LabCorp to become big enough to afford its largest-ever deal in February 2015, a $6.1 billion purchase of Covance Inc. to form the world’s leading health care diagnostics company.
The expanded portfolio positioned LabCorp to play a prominent role in how the U.S. life-science sector is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For example, the company said May 14 it has transitioned an internal unit into LabCorp Employer Services, which is focusing on providing a safe pathway for employees to return to work.
LabCorp’s medical staff is formulating employee check-in health questionnaires, temperature screens and COVID-19 test collection at the employer’s site or offsite. The service gives employers access to LabCorp’s COVID-19 testing solutions, including at-home collection test kits, fingerstick antibody blood test, and by the fall, flu vaccination services.
“We have been helping keep people safe and healthy for 50 years and are uniquely positioned to assist employers in their return to work strategies,” Dr. Brian Caveney, chief medical officer and president of LabCorp Diagnostics, said in a statement.
“Employer Services is another example of our commitment to being an integral part of the solution to this health crisis.”
Record low
The departure of legacy BB&T to Charlotte leaves the Triad with a record-low four Fortune 1000 companies.
The others are: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. of Thomasville, ranked No. 634 with $4.11 billion in 2019 revenue; and Qorvo Inc. of Greensboro, ranked No. 765 with $3.09 billion in revenue.
In contrast, in 1999 and 2000, the Triad had a record nine in the Fortune 1000, including four in the Fortune 500.
It’s sobering and bittersweet to look back at those at 1999 and 2000 considering the companies that are no longer based in the Triad (VF, BB&T), no longer exist in that form (R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Holdings Inc., Wachovia Corp., Jefferson-Pilot Corp., Lifestyle Furnishings International, Burlington Industries Inc., and Oakwood Homes Corp.), or revenues don’t qualify by Fortune 1000 ranking (Unifi Inc.).
In fact, with the departures of BB&T and VF, the lone Fortune 1000 constant over the past 25 years has been, you guessed it, LabCorp.
With the sale in March of Primo Water Corp. to Cott Corp., Winston-Salem, home to as many as 10 publicly traded corporate headquarters in the latter part of the 2000s, is now down to just Hanesbrands.
“We are in an era now where just a handful of superstar cities capture a disproportionate share of the quality jobs and corporate headquarters; places like San Francisco, Boston and Seattle,” said Keith Debbage, a joint professor of geography and sustainable tourism and hospitality at UNC Greensboro.
“Most of these cities have developed large agglomerated labor pools with high levels of opportunity and transferable skills that are hard to compete with.
“For cities further down the urban hierarchy, like the Triad, it will become increasingly important to work on local identity and workplace development,” Debbage said.
Although in many instances thousands of employees remained in Winston-Salem, such as with BB&T, B/E Aerospace Inc., Reynolds and Wachovia, it’s clear that having a subsidiary or a hub doesn’t carry the same socioeconomic weight as having the corporation based here.
Or, in other words, to the buyer goes the headquarters spoils.
While not dismissing the socioeconomic and philanthropic advantages of having a Fortune 500 headquarters, Debbage said the Triad can “carve out our own robust niche and identity.”
“Clearly, that identity is no longer traditional manufacturing.
“Instead, we have a region that seems to be developing a diverse portfolio in transportation logistics (HAECO, Old Dominion, FedEx Ground, Raytheon Technologies, soon to be Amazon), health care and related services (the three health care systems and LabCorp) and innovation (Qorvo and Innovation Quarter).
“What is important is that our region develop a more resilient culture where our value system is not just focused on bouncing back, but bouncing forward by taking risks and rewarding initiative,” Debbage said.
“Of course, easier said than done.”
Potential effect of COVID-19
The perks of having a Fortune 500 headquarters may be changing, potentially permanently, for some members and their corporate communities.
As more corporations have learned through responding quickly and dramatically to governors’ coronavirus stay-at-home orders, their employees can work as effectively in their residence as in a downtown skyscraper.
“Although corporate headquarters provide many benefits to a regional economy, there are other equally important economic metrics, such as job growth, income improvement and competitive costs — the latter bring a strong factor for the Triad,” said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.
“Plus, some futurists see a downsizing of headquarters offices as a result of new working arrangements in the post COVID-19 economy.”
As the Triad adjusts to the departures of BB&T, Wachovia, Jefferson-Pilot, VF and transformation of Reynolds into the U.S. subsidiary of British American Tobacco Plc, “there are lots of reasons why this really isn’t substantively important in the first place,” said Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte.
Plath acknowledges the “psychological impact of having lots of Fortune 500 companies headquartered on your municipal doorstep and the attendant bragging rights they confer, the deep pockets to underwrite local philanthropy, the arts and support local quality-of-life issues.”
Yet, Plath cautioned not to miss the reality that the Triad’s top Fortune 500 company is in the life-science sector, along with the two largest employers in Forsyth County (Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Novant Health Inc.) and second largest in Guilford County (Cone Health).
“There’s the quality and variety of local health-care providers, and the availability of major teaching/research hospitals” as an economic engine, Plath said.
Having a nucleus of LabCorp, Solstas Lab Partners, Sygenta, Cook Medical and Carolina Biological Supply, and start-ups like KeraNetics and Clinical Ink, can help attract similar life-sciences groups like corporate clusters. Plath said.
“What the Triad may be lacking in Fortune 500 corporations, it makes up for in its manufacturing heritage, skilled and experienced labor, reasonable infrastructure costs and a global transportation network,” Plath said.
“Triad economic officials should be promoting and recruiting those pharmaceutical companies that are increasingly likely in the coronavirus recovery and trade-war stages to shift production from China back to the U.S.
“A resurgence of modern, pharmaceutical manufacturing capability is just bound to favor the Triad region,” Plath said.
“And that resurgence is just over the horizon these days.”
