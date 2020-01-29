Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc. said Wednesday it will re-establish its presence in New York City with a higher number of shops than projected in June.
The company's original plans was for a 24/7 flagship shop in Times Square to open in early 2020.
Krispy Kreme said its expectation is that the 4,500-square-foot shop would serve more guests annually than any other shop worldwide. It would feature stadium-style seating, the world’s largest "hot now" sign and exclusive merchandise tied to New York.
On Wednesday, the company said it plans to open six shops in New York City this year, as well as re-open its refurbished Penn Station shop on Thursday.
The Times Square shop is now projected to debut in May.
“New Yorkers' reaction to our Times Square flagship announcement was tremendous," Andrew Skehan, Krispy Kreme’s president for its North America market, said in a statement.
"It fueled our excitement to expand in the Big Apple in an even bigger way."
The first Krispy Kreme shop will be located in Manhattan’s bustling midtown area, opening Feb. 4 at 994 6th Ave. Additional shops will be in the Financial District, the Bronx/East Fordham, Harlem and the Upper West Side.
Krispy Kreme plans a New York City workforce of more than 400 employees.
The company has three shops in the New Jersey market.
