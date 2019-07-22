Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc. plans to debut Tuesday its latest retail shop concept in Concord that gives customers the ability to customize a glazed doughnut.
Customized doughnuts will offer the combination of five different glazes, 10 toppings and five drizzle flavors. They will be available in three-pack and half-dozen options.
The shop also will feature what Krispy Kreme is calling a "scoop sandwich" in which ice cream will be placed within a sliced doughnut. There also will be hand-spun milkshakes featuring glazed doughnut pieces.
The Concord shop will be one of 45 new sites that Krispy Kreme plans to open by the end of 2020. It also plans to remodel its shop network.
It is not clear whether the new shops will look like the one Krispy Kreme opened in Clemmons in October 2015.
“This new shop experience honors the heritage of Krispy Kreme, while at the same time acknowledging and addressing the rising expectations of our customers,” Andy Skehan, president of the company's North America division, said in a statement.
The scoop sandwich will include flavors such as vanilla sprinkled, triple chocolate, cookies & Kreme, vanilla chip, chocolatey caramel coconut, and vanilla fruity crunch.
Among the milkshake flavors include vanilla glazed, double chocolate, salty caramel, classic strawberry and Oreo cookies & Kreme.
Additional retail shop enhancements include new lighted doughnut display cases, digital menu boards.
Krispy Kreme's corporate executives recently moved into new space at 2116 Hawkins St. in the South End section of Charlotte. It also opened a production facility in Concord.
Krispy Kreme said in December 2017 that its future requires having a presence in Charlotte and London, while shrinking its Winston-Salem workforce.
It has pledged to maintain its global headquarters and more than 400 jobs in Winston-Salem even though chief executive Mike Tattersfield and his management team are based in Charlotte.
The company recently closed its Ivy Avenue production facility in Winston-Salem and let go of 90 jobs in December 2017.