State Sen. Joyce Krawiec has made it clear she wants to reopen the North Carolina economy sooner rather than later.
The Republican senator has ramped up her reasoning and rhetoric in the past week.
That includes launching salvos at Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and his administration for their handling of his stay-at-home order during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For example, Krawiec questions whether Cooper should have issued his March 27 stay-at-home order before ensuring the state's unemployment insurance claims-processing system was working properly.
Krawiec blames his administration for the frustrating delays, saying "there is no excuse" in capital letters.
That's even though as recently as the week that ended March 14, there were just 3,533 claims statewide.
Her latest "Triad straight talk" letter to Davie and Forsyth counties' constituents parrots the right-wing talking point of "Is the cure worse than the disease?"
"The president has said we cannot have a cure worse than the disease," Krawiec wrote. "Right now, that is questionable."
The phrase has received pushback nationally for implying that re-opening the economy is worth the risk of a new round of individuals becoming infected, and potentially dying, from coronavirus.
"COVID-19 is still front and center in everyone’s mind," Krawiec wrote. "The anxiety is building and many are facing financial hardships.
"Our economy is in trouble, and only hard-working Americans doing what they do best can fix it."
Krawiec said she favors opening up the national economy on a piecemeal basis, saying, "It is time for each state to make a decision about how to move forward while protecting its citizens."
"The president understands and his instinct is to reopen the country. Let’s hope that Gov. Cooper has those same instincts.
"North Carolina needs to work. We need to be safe and we need to be smart."
'New normal'
Krawiec's letter was posted Tuesday — the day before Cooper disclosed a three-prong strategy for cautiously walking the state into "a new normal" socially, in public health and economically.
Cooper said the state will need more widespread COVID-19 testing, extensive efforts to track down people in contact with the sick, and slowed case and hospital rates before movement and commerce restrictions can ease.
On Thursday, Cooper issued a statement following a conference call with the nation's governors and President Donald Trump.
"(Wednesday) I laid out what's required for North Carolina's path to gradual re-opening, and it's good the White House has shared similar guidance, but we still need the federal government to help with testing and personal protective equipment.
"We will continue working with our federal and local partners to beat this virus, protect people's health and recover our economy."
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, cautioned Thursday it would be prudent to keep stay-at-home restrictions in place through at least the end of April, and then to reassess. He also said he would recommend most people stay home until mid-May.
"You have to weigh safety and viral transmissions of the pandemic (on one hand) and our economic viability (on the other hand)," Ohl said.
"We all want to get back to work and be able to do the things that seem more normal. We want to relax in a controlled manner."
Cooper's stay-at-home executive order expires April 29.
The race is on
Krawiec's Senate 31 seat is considered by three left-leaning political advocacy groups as a key to Democrats regaining control of the chamber in the 2020 general election.
Krawiec is running against Democrat Terri LeGrand of Winston-Salem.
Senate 31 includes the reliably Republican Kernersville and Walkertown areas, as well as many Winston-Salem neighborhoods where minority voters give precincts a distinctly Democratic tilt. Davie County is expected to remain solid red.
Krawiec stressed she is not downplaying the severity of COVID-19, which had caused at least five deaths in Forsyth, at least 26 in the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region, and at least 117 statewide in the past month.
"We are all frightened. This virus is a scary thing," Krawiec wrote.
"It has taken the lives of our fellow citizens and changed our country in the worst way. I don’t want to minimize the severity of this disease, but I do want to put it in perspective."
Unemployment benefits
The state's UI system likely has left hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians unable to complete their online application even as more than 620,000 claims have been successful submitted.
"My main concern right now is getting help to the people who are out of work through no fault of their own," Krawiec said. "I am hearing from them every day, and some of the stories are tragic.
"I am frustrated that our citizens are not able to file for unemployment benefits," Krawiec wrote. "The system is overwhelmed and applicants cannot get through electronically or via phone."
The number of North Carolinians who have filed initial claims in the past month exceeds the population of Raleigh at 469,000, said John Quinterno, a principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
LeGrand said in a statement that Krawiec "is once again putting politics over the health and economic well-being of North Carolinians."
"After spending five years dismantling the very programs created to support people during difficult times, she feigns concern for North Carolinans impacted by the pandemic.
"Everyone wants to resume life as we knew it, but until there is adequate testing and contact tracing, we must continue the policies that are working to flatten the curve and keep people safe."
'Act with care'
Cooper warned that any improvements for businesses and the public will be incremental, and could be turned on and off like a dimmer switch, depending on the data.
"To protect our health and long-term economic prosperity, we have to act with care, rather than haste."
Cooper said any "new normal" could include partially full restaurants, and concerts and sporting events without audiences.
He said individuals most vulnerable to COVID-19, those ages 65 and older and with compromised immune systems still must be protected until a vaccine or effective treatment is available.
"We have to continue monitoring for outbreaks and doing medical surge planning so more hospital beds and ventilators are available if we should need them."
Cooper spokesman Ford Porter said in response to Krawiec's letter that the COVID-19 pandemic "has required decisive action to save lives."
"We are fortunate that by taking early steps, North Carolinians have flattened the curve and suffered fewer losses than many of our neighbors. As we continue the fight to defeat this virus, we must work together to reopen our economy and support those who have lost jobs due to this crisis.
"The administration continues to act to meet this unprecedented challenge and Gov. Cooper has laid out a clear plan to get our state moving again while continuing to protect the health and safety of North Carolinians.
"Legislators should work with him to get the job done," Porter said.
Fair game
Krawiec said Cooper is fair game for criticism for shutting down thousands of small business "and putting people out of work."
"He had a responsibility to have a plan in place to see that they receive benefits."
Krawiec didn't respond when asked about public health officials forecasting sharply increased community spread of COVID-19 without the March 27 stay-at-home order as DES officials adjusted the UI claims-processing system for an unprecedented surge in applicants.
Krawiec failed to mention in her letter DES has been operating with UI regulations put into place in February 2013 by a Republican legislative super-majority and signed into law by former GOP Gov. Pat McCrory.
Those regulations limit the current number of UI benefits weeks to 12 — originally a minimum of six weeks — and the maximum weekly amount to $350.
Krawiec was not in the Senate when House Bill 4 was passed, but has said she supported the reductions as part of enabling the state to retire a $2.8 billion debt to the U.S. Labor and Treasury departments and build a current nearly $4 billion unemployment insurance trust fund surplus.
Several Democratic-sponsored bills to enhance the state's UI benefits have not been heard in committee, including during the 2019 session.
When asked in March about holding a special session on the UI program, Krawiec said "the economic impact is real and we will certainly be looking at ways to lessen the negative outcome. Many in our communities are already feeling this impact and we will certainly do what we can to offer assistance."
The current UI system was not designed to be flexible enough to quickly respond to major changes. Until a month ago, it was receiving about 3,500 claims a week.
A Cooper executive order included waiving a one-week waiting period for benefits to begin and temporarily ending job-search requirements.
Every state's employment security agency had to wait for federal labor officials to provide parameters of how to incorporate federal UI benefits into their claims-processing system. The first wave of the $600 weekly federal UI benefits was released last week.
Overwhelmed
The N.C. Division of Employment Security’s "poor record of timely benefit payments predates the COVID-19 pandemic, and it predates the Cooper administration," said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
"But Cooper is the governor who decided to shut much of the state’s economy down, thus thrusting several hundred thousand more workers into the unemployment system. To have done so without a plan for improving unemployment benefit distribution is worthy of comment.
"Sen. Krawiec is sharing with constituents a level of frustration that’s probably shared by many of her colleagues.”
Making a partisan attack on the state's UI claims-processing system "is ridiculous" considering "these problems have been festering for years, both in North Carolina and in other states," Quinterno said.
"The COVID crisis simply has revealed the shortcomings to a broader swath of the population."
Quinterno said DES is being asked "to handle a volume of claims never before seen, while implementing a set of new programs, one of which is fundamentally new, and ensuring that all claims are paid out properly and with full program integrity," Quinterno said.
"The division is being asked to do all that while relying on an infrastructure that has been allowed to stagnate due to the neglect of policymakers — state and federal, Republican and Democrat — for a period of decades."
The politicizing of when to reopen state and the national economies will continue to increase, said John Dinan, a political science professor at Wake Forest University and a national expert on state legislatures.
"In a number of states, including Michigan and Minnesota ... and to some degree in North Carolina, we are starting to see Republican officials encouraging a faster re-opening timeline than Democratic governors are embracing, especially in states where governors are talking about extending current shutdown orders," Dinan said.
"I expect that the divisions between Republicans and Democrats on a reopening timeline will widen in coming days and weeks."
