The Triad’s newest publicly traded company — Kontoor Brands Inc. — is counting on an uptick in consumer interest in its iconic Lee and Wrangler brands to give it time to gain its independent footing.

Kontoor spun out of VF Corp. in May with 800 employees in Greensboro, 360 in a major distribution center in Mocksville and 17,000 globally.

Baxter said the company “deliberately chose Kontoor” for its name “because we didn’t want to pigeon-hole ourselves as just jeans even though that’s what we do best.”

Analysts say Kontoor will be challenged to attract long-term value independent investors at the outset.

Scott Baxter, Kontoor’s president and chief executive, said he believes that “we have a historic opportunity ahead of us" with a focus on attracting "new and younger consumers into our brands with product innovations, targeted marketing campaigns and potential acquisitions of denim companies and complementary apparel products."

