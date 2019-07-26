The board of directors for Kontoor Brands Inc. has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 56 cents per share of its common stock.
The dividend will be payable Sept. 20 for shareholders registered as of Sept. 10.
336-727-7376
@rcraverWSJ
