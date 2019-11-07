Kontoor Brands Inc.’s transition into a publicly traded company proved bumpy again financially for the Greensboro jeans manufacturer.
As expected, the company had another significant year-over-year decline in net income to $14.5 million for the third quarter.
However, adjusted quarterly earnings again beat analysts’ forecasts and the company maintained its fiscal 2019 financial guidance.
Kontoor completed its spin-off out of VF Corp. on May 23, focused on the Lee, Rock and Republic and Wrangler brands.
The report released Thursday reflects Kontoor’s financial performance while part of VF for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018
For example, the jeanswear business within VF had $71 million in net income in the third quarter of 2018.
Diluted earnings were 25 cents. The company took charges worth 70 cents in the quarter: a non-cash 44-cent charge for a trademark write-down related to its Rock and Republic brands; and a 26-cent restructuring and VF spin-off charge.
The average earnings forecast was 87 cents by three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Scott Baxter, Kontoor's chief executive and president, said the overall third-quarter performance was "in line with our expectations, as we continued to execute on our strategy of setting the foundation for long-term operational success."
“We’re beginning to realize the benefits of the previously announced restructuring and cost-savings initiatives, while we continue to stabilize and globalize our organization.
"We're improving the quality of our sales, including exiting (global) unprofitable points of distribution, changing business models and rationalizing underperforming SKUs," Baxter said. "These actions create the building blocks for healthy, sustainable future growth.”
The main reason for the year-over-year decline in net income was a 9% drop in net sales to $638 million.
The company said in August it was exiting the Turkey market because of under-performance. Kontoor cautioned in May that it may exit markets in Europe and South America. It also shifted from a wholesale to licensed operation strategy in Argentina, Chile, Israel and Russia.
On Thursday, Kontoor said the next phase of its strategic distribution exit decision involved areas in India. The overall affect represented a 9-cent earnings charge.
Kontoor continued to feel the ripple effect from a major U.S. retail customer entering bankruptcy protection in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Wrangler sales fell 7% to $367.2 million, while Lee sales were down 8% to $232.2 million. Sales on the “other” category, primarily Rock & Republic and VF Outlet sales, were off 32% to $38.7 million.
U.S. sales declined 6% to $457 million, while international sales fell 11% to $181 million.
Meanwhile, Kontoor’s cost of goods sold was $382.2 million, down 10%, while selling, general and administrative expenses were $192.3 million, up 4%.
Kontoor’s income tax expenses were $1.6 million, compared with $25.6 million a year ago.
The federal corporate tax-rate cut that went into effect Jan. 1, 2018, has had a ripple effect for U.S. corporations with significant international sales, including Kontoor, Hanesbrands Inc., Herbalife Ltd., and Unifi Inc.
The tax reform included taxes being put on some foreign earnings of U.S.-based companies that had not been taxed before. Companies have spent fiscal years 2018 and 2019 adjusting to the income-tax changes.
Kontoor continues to project $2.5 billion in fiscal 2019 revenue, which was at just under $1.9 billion through the end of the third quarter.
Kontoor maintains plans to spend between $55 million and $65 million on capital investments in fiscal 2019, including $30 million to $40 million on a global enterprise resource planning system.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.