Truist Financial Corp. crossed a pivotal threshold over the weekend with the official legal and regulatory combining of BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc. into the nation’s sixth largest bank.
Kelly King, who became Truist’s chairman and chief executive on Saturday, is quick to caution that while it is an accomplishment worth celebrating, there’s several integration milestones left to achieve over the next two years.
Foremost are the smooth conversion of the customer-facing and back-office networks, the transfer of headquarters employees from Winston-Salem and Atlanta to Truist’s home in Charlotte, and the establishing of the community/retail banking division in Winston-Salem and wholesale/corporate banking in Atlanta.
King took time last week to discuss those first-step initiatives. An edited version of King’s comments follow.
Q. When do you expect to unveil Truist’s logo, colors, signage, etc.?
Answer: It will be in the early part of the first quarter.
I am all in favor of creating a little suspense, particularly as we enter the holidays so shortly after the completion of the transaction.
A lot of people have sent me a lot of really good advice in terms of those things. What I tell people is my opinion on that is not worth anything.
What’s important is what resonates with our clients and communities.
Truist is about a new company that has a great opportunity to do some really neat stuff for all of our constituents.
Truist represents looking forward, not looking back. Anything we can do, whether its name or font or color, to signal this is a new day. That’s the right answer.
Q. Analysts estimate that bank deals are vulnerable to between 5% and 15% customer run-off from those not wanting to be part of a larger bank or not a fan of the acquiring bank.
How will Truist try to limit that kind of run-off, especially in the markets where there isn’t a lot of overlap between BB&T and SunTrust?
Answer: We’ve learned over the years with all of the mergers we’ve done that you can do almost all of the planning work pre-closing so that when you actually close, you go into immediate execution.
The first few days are very critical in terms of making sure the balance sheets and income statements sync up, and all the back-room things — legal, financial, administrative.”
Nothing is really changing. They will have full ATM coverage — SunTrust customers will be able to use BB&T ATMs, and vice versa. That’s the biggest deal mechanically and product-wise.”
In pretty much every (bank) merger I’ve been involved with and read about, the biggest negative to the consumer is ‘Are my accounts going to change, are they going to give me new checks, do I have to change my drafts?’
All those things can drive consumers crazy, which I respect. The vast majority of our customers — their checking, savings, money market accounts — there won’t be any account changes, no routing number changes.”
If you are a SunTrust customer, you’re not going to see any changes, and that’s a big deal.
Q: Have you gotten to the point where you know what the corporate and socioeconomic investments will look like in your hub communities?
The banks pledged in July to lend or invest $60 billion between 2020 and 2022 to low- and moderate-income borrowers and communities in Truist’s combined 17-state territory.
On June 5, BB&T said it would double its philanthropic giving in its Triad region to $17.4 million over three years “specifically in the areas of affordable housing, workforce and economic development, financial wellness, health and human services, and access to the arts.” Answer: We have not nailed down the specifics. (Truist) community leaders are working with community groups trying to develop specific plans for specific areas.
I don’t think it will be too much longer, although this is a three-year process. We’re not rushing. We’re being deliberate in what makes sense for each area.
Q. Where does Truist stand in how jobs will be divided and affected in Forsyth County and the Triad, particularly in terms of who is heading to Charlotte?
BB&T had 2,134 employees in Forsyth County, according to a 2018 workforce report to Forsyth commissioners. It also had 1,700 employees at its Triad Corporate Center complex near Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro.
Answer: We haven’t gotten far enough along to have a lot of specificity since we were two separate, competing companies as of midnight Friday.
While we’ve been able to share some information in terms of planning, it’s been very limited. As of Saturday morning, we would have full access across both organization and really put that (workforce) together.
I understand the focus on how many people will be here.
I’m trying to get people to think about this a little differently. The real question is what is the impact of this merger on the lives of people in the Triad. Is it going to be good for our community, bad or neutral?
From my vantage point, I believe it’s going to be really good for the Triad community. Now, I can’t tell you how many branches or how many employees we’ll have.
But because of the size, the scope, the future opportunities, the vitality of Truist, all of the communities we serve are going to be better off, certainly major hub areas like Winston-Salem, the Triad, Charlotte, Mecklenburg and Atlanta.
Q. There are 740 BB&T and SunTrust branches within two miles of each other — really about 710 now with the divestiture of the 30 SunTrust branches to First Horizon.
How will Truist decide which to close and which to keep?
Answer: The world is moving to so much more dependence on technology than physical interaction, although physical interaction is very important.
If you measure banking vitality, community vitality, by the number of branches a bank has (in a market), that would be a really weird measurement because we can do so much more (with technology). We can serve communities today without a single brick-and-mortar in place better than 25 years ago with three branches.
It’s not about how many bricks we have, but how many services we have.
Q: Will Truist continue to occupy the same amount of infrastructure space in the headquarters building as BB&T has?
Answer: We don’t have the exact answer to that for reasons I’ve already described.
Over time, we may not be in the same buildings and we may not have the same amount of space. We’re like a lot of companies that are thinking about space utilization differently now.
People are more mobile, working from home, working on their phones, laptops. You can employ far more people with much less dedicated office space than 20 years ago.
I wouldn’t anchor too much on how many buildings we utilize than our overall impact on our communities.
Q. What have you learned about becoming the sixth-largest U.S. bank that you didn’t anticipate? Answer: I think I’ve learned that there is a lot more excitement about Truist. It’s been a national story for 10 months now. People are really intrigued by it, the first big bank deal since 2004. (King did not factor in the Wells Fargo & Co. acquisition of a collapsing Wachovia Corp.)
People have been captivated by the focus on technology and innovation, and how important that it will be for customers and the banking industry.
Q. How will Truist make a name for itself in a crowded Charlotte corporate environment?
BB&T already had the naming rights to the minor-league baseball stadium in uptown Charlotte.
Given BB&T’s sports-related branding over the years, is there a possibility Truist could succeed Belk and become the Truist Bowl to make a splash in Charlotte, and gain national recognition given the exposure on ESPN?
Answer: Our focus is not going to be on getting all these stories about how great Truist is.
What I hope is that people will focus on “Wow, housing is better in Charlotte, and kids are beginning to read better,” because of some of the things Truist is doing.
I am aware the Belk family has done a great job with that bowl. I have become aware that the sponsorship is going to be available.
It’s the kind of thing we would consider. One of the appealing things is that it is not a bowl about making money, but rather to support the local community outreach.
As I understand it, the proceeds of the bowl going back to the community like the (PGA Tour) Wyndham (in Greensboro, which BB&T has a sponsorship role).
That’s the kind of thing I personally like, and you could see us getting more excited about things like that.
If we happen to get some public-relations benefit from it, that’s fine.
