The Springbrook Apartments complex, one of the largest in the Triad, has been sold for $19.4 million to a Charlotte commercial real-estate company, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing.
The buyer is Greystone Capital Kernersville LLC, based in Charlotte. The LLC was formed Aug. 16, according to N.C. Secretary of State's website. The seller is Springbrook Associates LLC of Kernersville.
Counting the Springbrook sale, there have been at least 27 existing apartment complexes that have been sold in Forsyth over the past 13 months for a combined $235.3 million.
The Abbotts Creek complex at 384 units is the largest in Kernersville, followed by the Reserve at Smith Crossing at 376 units and Springbrook, according to Kernersville officials. It also is among the 20 largest in the Triad, according to Piedmont Triad Apartment Association.
Jim Zacharias, listed as Greystone's manager and registered agent, said Monday his group has several properties in the Southeast, but the Springbrook complex at 515 Springbrook Court is its first in the Triad.
"We had a lot of competition for this purchase because we're not the only ones who are very high on the demographics in the Kernersville area," Zacharias said.
"The property is in very good shape for its age (built in 1983) and we view it as an optimal situation for a value-added proposition."
Zacharias said the ownership group plans to install new appliances, counter tops, light fixtures and light-gray vinyl flooring. The group will start immediately on the renovation project with the existing 27 vacant units, and "then go building by building," he said.
"There will be a minor bump in the rent, but our goal is to keep every existing resident," Zacharias said. "We understand the blue-collar worker can has so much they can pay for an apartment."
Zacharias said the ownership group was attracted by the pending opening of the Amazon warehouse center in Kernersville, where it will have 1,000 full-time and full-time equivalent employees.
Amazon confirmed May 29 taking a lease for up to 40 years with Atlanta real-estate developer HPC Seefried for an industrial site off Old Greensboro Road inside the Guilford County limits.
Rachael Lighty, regional manager of external communications for Amazon Operations, has not made public the expected opening date in 2020, saying the company purposefully withholds such information until it is within weeks of launching operations.
Lighty said Amazon would roll out a hiring and marketing blitz at that time. Information about working at an Amazon fulfillment center is at www.amazondelivers.jobs.
The most expensive in an expansive trend of Forsyth County apartment-complex sales involves The View at 5010 complex in Winston-Salem.
A Colorado real-estate investment group changed in July ownership affiliation of the 433-unit complex at 5010 Split Rail Circle, off University Parkway.
The transaction, valued at $28 million by a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing, represented a transfer between affiliated members of Interurban Cos. of Centennial, Colo. The owner is now listed as Interurban Commerce Park LLP.
In September, a California real-estate development group has flipped the Morgan Place Apartments complex in Clemmons, making a $4.53 million profit in just 14 months of ownership.
The Carmel, Calif., affiliate of Morrison Avenue Capital Partners spent $14.3 million to buy the 234-unit complex on July 18, 2018. On Sept. 17, the group sold the complex for $18.83 million to Morgan Place Apartments LLC, based in Jackson, N.J.
The Hilltop House Apartments complex in downtown Winston-Salem also was sold in July for $17.75 million by L.M. "Bud" Baker, the former top executive of Wachovia Corp.
