Traditional electronic cigarette sales continued to cool off during December, particularly of top-selling Juul, according to the latest Nielsen report released this week
Sales of mainstream e-cigarette products as determined by dollar amount were up just 5.6% for the four weeks ending Dec. 28, compared with the same period a year ago.
Meanwhile, e-cigarette sales volume growth continued to decrease steadily since Nielsen’s Aug. 10 report when it was up 60.2% year over year. The Dec. 28 report had a 24.7% increase, which was up from 10.1% in the Nov. 30 report.
Juul’s four-week volume fell from a 50.2% increase for the Aug. 10 report to a 15.2% decline for the latest report. Nielsen primarily measures convenience-store data. Juul still holds a 60% market share, down from 63.9% on the Nov. 30 report.
Cowen & Co. analyst Vivian Azer said it was the sixth consecutive report in which Juul had a market share loss.
NJoy continued to benefit from its discount pricing initiative to post a 1,207% year-over-year boost, now worth a 14.4% market share. Vuse, made by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co., had an 84.7% year-over-year gain and grew its No. 2 market share to 18.1%.
Bonnie Herzog, who recently became a tobacco industry analyst with Goldman Sachs, projected $9 billion in e-cigarette sales in 2019, up from $7 billion in 2018.
Meanwhile, the continuing decline in traditional cigarette-industry sales was reflected in the latest report at 7.5%, compared with a 6.2% decrease in the Nov. 30 report and a 6.8% decrease in the Nov. 2 report.
Nielsen reported Altria’s volumes were down nearly 9% for the latest report compared with a year ago, while Reynolds was down 7.5% and ITG down 6.5%.
Philip Morris’ market share was at 52.3%. Reynolds remained at 32%, and ITG Brands LLC at 7.3%. ITG has said its market share is closer to 10%.
The number of traditional cigarettes sold to U.S. wholesalers and retailers remains on a downward trend, falling by 5.3% in 2018, the Federal Trade Commission reported Dec. 30. The volume fell from 229.1 billion cigarette sticks to 216.9 billion, according to the FTC.
Volume is down 11.1% from 244.2 billion sticks in 2015. There has been an annual decline since 2000, when the volume level was at 413.9 billion sticks.
The FTC said menthol cigarettes represented about 34% of the sticks sold in 2018, unchanged from 2017 and up from 31% in 2010.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said its investigation into an outbreak of severe vaping-related illnesses is focused primarily on open-pod e-cigarettes in which liquids containing the marijuana compound THC are being vaped.
The CDC said it has found a “very strong culprit” in the vaping illnesses in vitamin E acetate.
Meanwhile, there have been few incidents reported involving the closed-pod e-cigarettes sold by Juul Labs Inc., Reynolds, Fontem Ventures’ blu eCigs and NJoy.
