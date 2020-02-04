Traditional electronic cigarette sales remained on a downward trend in January, particularly top-selling Juul, according to the latest Nielsen report released this week
Sales of mainstream e-cigarette products as determined by dollar amount fell 4.8% for the four weeks ending Jan. 25, compared with the same period a year ago.
“The e-cigarette category has now delivered sequential declines for five of the last six periods following the recent vaping-related illness outbreak and ahead of recent regulatory changes, and has now seen its first year-over-year decline in several years,” Cowen & Co. analyst Vivian Azer said.
Meanwhile, e-cigarette sales-volume growth continued to decrease steadily since Nielsen’s Aug. 10 report when it was up 60.2% year over year. The Jan. 25 report had a 11.4% increase year over year, compared with 24.7% increase in the Dec. 28 report and 10.1% increase in the Nov. 30 report.
Juul’s four-week volume fell from a 50.2% increase for the Aug. 10 report to a 24.6% decline for the latest report. Nielsen primarily measures convenience-store data. Juul holds a 57.6% market share, down from 63.9% on the Nov. 30 report.
Azer said it was the seventh consecutive report in which Juul had a market-share loss.
NJoy continued to benefit from its discount-pricing initiative to post a 792.5% year-over-year boost, now worth a 15.3% market share. Vuse, made by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co., had an 51.4% year-over-year gain and grew its No. 2 market share to 18.2%. Imperial Brands Plc’s blu eCigs brand had a 19.% decrease and a 4.7% market share.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said its investigation into an outbreak of severe vaping-related illnesses is focused primarily on open-pod e-cigarettes in which liquids containing the marijuana compound THC are being vaped.
On Jan. 28, the CDC said “evidence is not sufficient to rule out the contribution of other chemicals of concern, including chemicals in either THC or non-THC products, in some of the reported cases.”
There have been few incidents reported involving the closed-pod e-cigarette cartridges of Juul, Vuse, Njoy and blu eCigs.
Meanwhile, the continuing decline in traditional cigarette-industry sales was reflected in the latest report at 6.7%, compared with a 7.5% decrease in the Dec. 28 report and a 6.2% decrease in the Nov. 30 report.
Philip Morris’ market share was at 52.5%. while Reynolds was at 31.7%, and ITG Brands LLC at 7.3%. ITG has said its market share is closer to 10%.
The number of traditional cigarettes sold to U.S. wholesalers and retailers remains on a downward trend, falling by 5.3% in 2018, the Federal Trade Commission reported Dec. 30. The volume fell from 229.1 billion cigarette sticks to 216.9 billion, according to the FTC.
Volume is down 11.1% from 244.2 billion sticks in 2015. There has been an annual decline since 2000, when the volume level was at 413.9 billion sticks.
