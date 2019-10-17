Juul Labs Inc., maker of the controversial top-selling electronic-cigarette, said Thursday it will halt all sales of its four non-tobacco and menthol flavors.
Juul pulled its creme, cucumber, fruit and mango flavorings from retail outlets in November, but kept them available via age-verification requirements on its website.
K.C. Crosthwaite, the former Altria Group Inc. executive who took over as Juul's chief executive Sept. 25, said the decision was made with a potential Food and Drug Administration review of the flavorings in mind.
"Given the lack of trust in our industry, we believe the FDA’s premarket tobacco application process and its 'appropriate for the protection of the public health' standard are the best ways to assess the role these products can play in helping adult smokers move away from combustible cigarettes while also being kept out of the hands of youth," the company said in a statement.
Crosthwaite said that Juul "must reset the vapor category by earning the trust of society and working cooperatively with regulators, policymakers and stakeholders."
Matthew Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, criticized Juul for leaving menthol flavors on the market.
"Juul’s announcement ... shows that it hasn’t changed one bit under its new leadership and isn’t serious about preventing youth use," Myers said. "Juul deceptively claims it will only be selling menthol versions in the U.S. and never mentions that it has simply re-categorized the popular mint flavor as menthol."
Gregory Conley, president of American Vaping Association, said Juul Labs "has made it clear time and time again that they will not fight for their adult customers, many of whom rely on its flavored products to stay smoke-free."
"This cowardly, self-serving move won't do a thing to make their Congressional opponents like them.
"In fact, it will only open them up to questions about why they are continuing to sell mint."
On Oct. 11, R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. entered the FDA regulatory gauntlet with its submission for premarket approval for multiple Vuse electronic cigarette products, including menthol, mixed berry, mint, original and rich tobacco flavors.
Reynolds is requesting permission to market Vuse, the No. 2-selling U.S. e-cigarette, as an electronic nicotine delivery system aimed at adult consumers.
The premarket application process requires tobacco manufacturers provide not only information on the composition, design and manufacturing process, but also chemistry, toxicological and behavioral studies that demonstrate the product − when used − is appropriate for the protection of the public health.
Juul said it will "continue to develop scientific evidence to support the use of these flavored products, coupled with strict measures to combat underage use."
"The company will continue to refrain from lobbying the (Trump) administration on its draft flavor guidance and will fully support and comply with the final policy when effective."
Besides announcing Crosthwaite's appointment on Sept. 25, Juul suspended all U.S. broadcast, print and digital product advertising. Juul and Vuse began running commercials on national cable channels’ late-night programs earlier this year.
The Juul moves come as the e-cigarette sector is facing an avalanche of public-health criticism over deaths and severe illnesses related to e-cigarette consumption.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said its investigation into an outbreak of severe vaping-related illnesses is focused primarily on open-pod e-cigarettes in which liquids containing the marijuana compound THC are being vaped.
Open-pod systems tend to be sold by smaller makers of e-cigarettes, including vape shops, that offer more flavor options, such as several varieties of fruit, candy and coffee.
As of Oct 11, the CDC’s latest update on vaping-related illnesses determined there have been at least 1,300 cases nationwide and at least 26 related deaths. The CDC has not confirmed whether the problem stems from THC or from thickeners added to the vaping liquid.
There have been few incidents reported involving the closed-pod e-cigarettes sold by Juul Labs, Reynolds Vapor, Fontem Ventures’ blu eCigs and NJoy.
