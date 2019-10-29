Juul Labs Inc., maker of top-selling and controversial electronic cigarette, confirmed Tuesday it will conduct a major workforce reduction by the end of the year.
Several media reports, including first by the Wall Street Journal, said it could be as many as 500 jobs.
Juul has about 4,100 employees, so 500 jobs would represent a 12% reduction.
In December, Altria spent $12.8 billion to acquire a 35% stake in Juul Labs. The companies said at that time that Juul Labs will continue to operate independently.
Juul said it had been adding to its work force this year at a rate of 300 per month.
"To right-size the business, the workforce will be reduced between now and the end of the year." the company said in a statement.
"The reduction will be across various departments ,while some will continue to grow including teams working on premarket tobacco applications and product."
The Food and Drug Administration's premarket tobacco-application process requires the agency to consider products’ existing risks and benefits to the population as a whole, including users and non-users.
The premarket application process requires tobacco manufacturers provide not only information on the composition, design and manufacturing process, but also chemistry, toxicological and behavioral studies that demonstrate the product − when used − is appropriate for the protection of the public health.
Juul spokesman Ted Kwong said the company is not commenting on a specific workforce reduction total. "All employees who are impacted will receive severance, and their prorated eligible bonuses," the company said.
Juul also said it has combined its technical teams — product, hardware engineering, software engineering, advanced technologies and design – under the product umbrella.
“As the vapor category undergoes a necessary reset, this reorganization will help Juul Labs focus on reducing underage use, investing in scientific research, and creating new technologies while earning a license to operate in the U.S. and around the world," said K.C. Crosthwaite, the former Altria Group Inc. executive who took over as Juul’s chief executive Sept. 25.
The pending job cuts are the latest in a wave of developments involving Juul Labs.
On Oct. 17, Juul said it would halt all sales of its four non-tobacco and non-menthol flavors. Juul pulled its creme, cucumber, fruit and mango flavorings from retail outlets in November, but kept them available via age-verification requirements on its website.
Crosthwaite said the decision was made with a potential FDA review of the flavorings in mind.
Crosthwaite said Juul “must reset the vapor category by earning the trust of society and working cooperatively with regulators, policymakers and stakeholders.”
Juul said the company "will continue to refrain from lobbying the (Trump) administration on its draft flavor guidance and will fully support and comply with the final policy when effective.”
Besides announcing Crosthwaite’s appointment on Sept. 25, Juul suspended all U.S. broadcast, print and digital product advertising. Juul and Vuse began running commercials on national cable channels’ late-night programs earlier this year.
The Juul moves come as the e-cigarette sector is facing an avalanche of public-health criticism over deaths and severe illnesses related to e-cigarette consumption.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said its investigation into an outbreak of severe vaping-related illnesses is focused primarily on open-pod e-cigarettes in which liquids containing the marijuana compound THC are being vaped.
Open-pod systems tend to be sold by smaller makers of e-cigarettes, including vape shops, that offer more flavor options, such as several varieties of fruit, candy and coffee.
As of Oct. 22, the CDC’s latest update on vaping-related illnesses determined there have been at least 1,604 cases nationwide and at least 34 related deaths. The CDC has not confirmed whether the problem stems from THC or from thickeners added to the vaping liquid.
There have been few incidents reported involving the closed-pod e-cigarettes sold by Juul Labs, Reynolds Vapor, Fontem Ventures’ blu eCigs and NJoy.
On Monday, the CDC said in a news release that among 867 patients with available data on specific e-cigarette, or vaping, product use in the three months preceding symptom onset, 86% reported any use of THC-containing products, 64% reported any use of nicotine-containing products, 52% reported any use of both THC-containing products and nicotine-containing products, 34% reported exclusive use of THC-containing products, and 11% reported exclusive use of nicotine-containing products.
"At this time, FDA and CDC have not identified the cause or causes of the lung injuries in these cases, and the only commonality among all cases is that patients report the use of vaping products, including e-cigarettes," the CDC said.
"The latest national and state findings suggest products containing THC, particularly those obtained off the street or from other informal sources ... are linked to most of the cases and play a major role in the outbreak."
