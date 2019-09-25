The tobacco industry awoke Wednesday to two stunning developments — the resignation of Juul Labs Inc. chief executive Kevin Burns and the ending of re-uniting talks between Altria Group Inc. and Philip Morris International.
Burns was replaced immediately by Altria executive K.C. Crosthwaite, according to Juul co-founders James Monsees and Adam Bowen. Burns also was a co-founder of Juul, which makes the top-selling and highly controversial Juul electronic cigarette.
Meanwhile, PMI said merger talks with Altria ended in large part because of a mutual decision to concentrate on launching the heat-not-burn traditional cigarette IQOS in the United States. PMI has had significant success with IQOS globally, particularly in Japan.
At a combined $213.1 billion in market capitalization, a combined Altria ($86.7 billion) and PMI ($126.4 billion) still would trail Japan Tobacco ($4.46 trillion) as a publicly traded tobacco company.
“While we believed the creation of a new merged company had the potential to create incremental revenue and cost synergies, we could not reach agreement,” Howard Willard, Altria’s chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
Crosthwaite, as Altria's chief growth officer, oversaw its expansion into alternatives to combustible cigarettes. Altria said he "played a key role in the commercial and regulatory efforts for IQOS. He also served as an observer on Juul Labs' board of directors.
Juul took two more unexpected steps Wednesday:
* Suspending all U.S. broadcast, print and digital product advertising; and
* Refraining from lobbying the Trump Administration on its draft guidance, including committing to fully support and comply with the final policy when effective.
The Juul moves come as the e-cigarette sector is facing an avalanche of public-health criticism over deaths and severe illnesses related to e-cigarette consumption, primarily related to liquids inserted into open-pod products.
There has been since been wave after wave of heightened restrictions from states and communities that include ban most flavored products.
Dr. Anne Schuchat, of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told a congressional subcommittee Tuesday that she believes “hundreds more” lung illnesses have been reported to health authorities since Sept. 19 when the CDC put the tally at 530 confirmed and probable cases.
Nine deaths have been reported.
“We are seeing more and more cases each day and I expect the next weekly numbers will be much higher,” Schuchat said.
Backing off?
Top-selling Juul and No. 2 Vuse by R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. began running commercials on national cable channels’ late-night programs earlier this year.
Juul had been the most vocal and visible tobacco group lobbying against pending Food and Drug Administration regulatory changes that includes banning most e-cigarette flavors at President Donald Trump's request.
Crosthwaite said in a statement that while Juul's mission has been to assist adult smokers in choosing alternative products, "unfortunately, today that future is at risk due to unacceptable levels of youth usage and eroding public confidence in our industry."
"Against that backdrop, we must strive to work with regulators, policymakers and other stakeholders, and earn the trust of the societies in which we operate. That includes inviting an open dialogue, listening to others and being responsive to their concerns.”
It is likely that the two major developments are related considering that in December Altria spending $12.8 billion to acquire a 35% stake in Juul Labs. The companies said at that time that Juul Labs will continue to operate independently.
“K.C. is a proven industry leader who understands the importance of responsible business practices," Willard said.
"This decision by Juul recognizes that this is a critical time for the company. I believe K.C.’s experience, discipline and dedication to making harm reduction an industry-wide reality will help Juul achieve its mission, while also urgently confronting and reversing underage use of vapor products.”
Burns said in a statement that he had been planning to step down for a few weeks, saying he had been "working non-stop helping turn a small firm into a worldwide business."
Matt Myers, president of Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, said the Juul executive change "strips away any doubt about Juul. It is Big Tobacco."
"Juul created the worsening youth e-cigarette epidemic. No one should be lulled into thinking that Juul has changed. They have promised reform before only to find new ways to deceive the public and policy makers.
"Juul’s announcement is aimed at repairing its image and protecting its profits, not at solving this crisis," Myers said. "Policy makers must stand up to Juul and protect our kids by banning flavored e-cigarettes."
Reuniting dashed
PMI and Altria took the rare step Aug 27 of confirming recent speculation that they are in negotiations “regarding a potential all-stock merger of equals.”
The Associated Press reported at that time that PMI would be the acquirer through owning as much as 59% of the combined company with the Marlboro traditional cigarette as its top brand.
However, talk of re-merging never halted after Altria spun off its international operations in 2008.
Altria stressed in its statement that IQOS "is the only heated tobacco product with premarket authorization (including two menthol variants) from the FDA.
"IQOS is not an e-vapor product. Global data, based on four years of use, show that IQOS is not significantly appealing to youth or to nonsmokers."
Philip Morris USA submitted in December 2016 its request for premarket tobacco product status for its Marlboro Heatsticks, Smooth Menthol Heatsticks and Fresh Menthol Heatsticks styles.
Heat-not-burn cigarettes work this way: Smokers light a carbon tip that heats air that, as it is inhaled, passes over tobacco in a cylinder identical to a standard cigarette. The flavors of tobacco and nicotine are inhaled and then exhaled by smokers.
The FDA said in a statement that it “determined that authorizing these products for the U.S. market is appropriate for the protection of the public health because, among several key considerations, the products produce fewer or lower levels of some toxins than combustible cigarettes.”
The FDA said it has placed “stringent marketing restrictions on the products in an effort to prevent youth access and exposure.”
Philip Morris USA plans to introduce the heatsticks in Atlanta this fall as a trial market, including in convenience stores. The heatsticks are sold in 31 countries with “terrific success internationally,” Willard said.
PMI has submitted "a comprehensive body of scientific evidence in support of a parallel application for IQOS as a modified risk tobacco product, which the FDA continues to review.
E-cigarette whirlwind
The whirlwind surrounding the safety of electronic cigarettes, particularly the open-pod versions, has led three national media groups to stop running commercials of the closed-pod products and WalMart to end e-cigarette sales after selling existing inventory.
The merging CBS and Viacom, whose outlets include AMC, BET and TV Land, and WarnerMedia, which owns CNN, Headline News, TBS and TNT, released statements Sept. 18 confirming their decisions.
Open-pod systems allow vapers to refill the nicotine or non-nicotine liquid manually, while closed-pod systems use ready-filled tanks and screw directly onto the e-cigarette battery.
The major e-cigarette manufacturers, such as Juul Labs, R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. and Fontem Ventures (blu eCigs), focus on the closed-pod systems with limited flavors. The Vuse liquid vapor is made at Reynolds’ manufacturing plant in Tobaccoville.
Open-pod systems tend to be sold by smaller makers of e-cigarettes, including vape shops, that offer more flavor options, such as several varieties of fruit, candy and coffee.
The Vuse Alto ad was the first Reynolds tobacco-product commercial to air since the federal government’s 1971 ban on cigarette advertising on TV. There were TV ads for blu eCigs, now owned by a subsidiary of Imperial Brands, that ran earlier this decade that featured actress Jenny McCarthy.
Cable business channel CNBC reported that the e-cigarette industry has spent $57 million on TV ads this year, including at least $30 million by Juul as part of its “Make the switch” campaign.
According to iSpot.tv, which tracks commercials, there have been nearly 9,100 national air airings for Juul alone. ISpot.tv said CBS was the biggest recipient of Juul advertising at $5.1 million, while WarnerMedia properties accounted for $4.6 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.