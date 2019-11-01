A federal judge approved Friday giving BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc. until Dec. 4 to file responses to a trademark-infringement lawsuit by Truliant Federal Credit Union.
Truliant filed its complaint June 17 in the federal Middle District of N.C. over the proposed brand name of Truist.
The legal action came less than five days after the two banks announced — to mixed reviews — Truist Financial Corp. as the name for their new combined holding company and Truist Bank as name for the retail brand.
On Sept. 4, Truliant served BB&T and SunTrust with a series of documents aimed at compelling the banks to respond to its lawsuit.
The banks’ responses were due Monday. Failure to respond would result in a default judgment being entered against the banks.
Even though the lawsuit involves two Winston-Salem-based institutions, Truliant is not pulling any legal punches. It is requesting compensatory and punitive damages.
“Defendants have taken advantage of and sought to trade upon the reputation and goodwill developed by Truliant and ‘Tru” trademarks ... and to capitalize on the market created by Truliant for its Truliant services,” Truliant said in the complaint.
“Defendants’ acts were committed with the reckless disregard of Truliant’s rights.”
Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP attorney Richard Keshian, representing BB&T, said in Friday’s motion that the financial institutions are engaging “in discussions to determine whether this matter can be resolved.”
“The requested extension would promote judicial economy and efficiency.”
They could not be immediately reached for comment about agreeing to the delay.
Truliant president Todd Hall said in a statement Sept. 5 that “we continue to work toward a successful resolution of this matter.”
“Our commitment to defend our brand and preserve the equity we’ve built in the Truliant name over two decades is just as strong now as it was when the Truist name was announced.”
History of megadeal
The banks announced Feb. 7 that BB&T would acquire SunTrust in a $26.7 billion megadeal that would form the sixth-largest U.S. bank.
The combined bank’s headquarters would be in Charlotte and the retail banking unit in Winston-Salem.
The current value of the deal is $71 billion. The banks’ shareholders overwhelmingly approved the merger July 30. N.C. Commissioner of the Banks’ approval was granted July 10.
The banks initially projected a late September to early October closing of their megadeal. Some analysts say it could take until late December to early 2020, in part because of scrutiny from members of Congress including Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.
BB&T chairman and chief executive Kelly King — who would hold the same titles with Truist — told analysts Oct. 17 that “we believe we are still on track for closing in the fourth quarter, but we can’t guarantee that ... because it is out of our control.”
King acknowledged the potential for reviews from the U.S. Justice Department, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to spill over into next year.
Analysts’ view
Truliant is requesting a jury trial. It wants the banks to be prevented from moving forward with marketing Truist at retail or online sites, including applying for Truist trademarks.
BB&T applied June 11 for five sets of trademarks with the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office.
The banks have only disclosed Truist as a brand, waiting to unveil a logo, signs, colors and stock ticker symbol closer to the closing.
“The companies conducted a rigorous process to research, select and secure the new name,” BB&T spokesman David White said when the lawsuit was filed.
The credit union said allowing Truist in the retail marketplace has the potential to cause “irreparable injury to Truliant and to its business, reputation and goodwill.”
“This is a clear infringement on our name, and their proximity to our main business region will confuse consumers and undermine the trust we have built in our institution,” Hall said.
BB&T and SunTrust said Truist was chosen from what the banks and global marketing firm Interbrand said were “thousands” of choices. Free Dictionary.com defines Truist as “unselfish concern for the welfare of others; selflessness.”
“Truist is the first signal of our bold future together,” the banks said. “It reflects a shared belief in building a better future for our clients and communities.
Truliant faces a significant challenge to winning a trademark-infringement lawsuit against the banks, according to analysts and industry officials.
Justin Nifong, a patent attorney with NK Patent Law at its Winston-Salem office, said in June that Truliant’s legal position may come down to the strength of its brand in the marketplace compared with the strength that BB&T and SunTrust would bring to Truist.
Truliant has more than $2 billion in total assets, while a combined BB&T-SunTrust under the Truist brand would have had $463.7 billion as of Sept. 30.
“How many “Tru” brands are there in the financial services industry?” Nifong asked. “The more there are, the less exclusive its claim of exclusivity will be.”
An online search came up with several “Tru” financial services brands, including: TruMark Financial Credit Union in Pennsylvania; TRU Financial Services Inc. of San Diego; Tru Financial Group of St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada; TruFund Financial Services in New York; Tru Insight Wealth Advisors in New York; and TruWealth Financial in North Dakota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.