Our community is one of strength as well as support. As a recent resident, I have been impressed, encouraged and proud to be part of this community as we face this pandemic. As we continue to navigate these challenging times, we should remain cognizant of the many challenges faced in our community and region during this pandemic, including that of our local businesses.
Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. In an effort to assist these businesses, we are creating “Shop Local Businesses.”
This is a new partnership created to provide another connection between our consumers in the region and our important local businesses through an online marketplace.
Purchasing a gift card through this marketplace provides local businesses a timely boost, while giving you the flexibility to shop in person at a later date or buy online. Our local businesses need this vital revenue to help them through this difficult time.
I would like to add special thanks to our sponsoring partner, Greater Winston-Salem Inc. for supporting this initiative, which will have no setup fees for any local business.
Every little bit helps our community’s businesses in this crisis. Check out our Shop Local Businesses’ page to see the local businesses offering gift cards by clicking the link below.
When you visit, you will note the number of communities in this initiative, and as you select the Winston-Salem Journal, know that we are proud to be part of supporting our business community.
https://localbusiness.lee.net/
Thank you for your support of our local businesses, including the Winston-Salem Journal.
