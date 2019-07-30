A group of 47 workers at IFB Solutions Inc. have a 15-day extension on their employment. There's no guarantee, however, that they or 90 of their coworkers facing similar situations, will keep their jobs thereafter.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has informed Winston-Salem's IFB that it will extend one of three federal contracts it has with the company until Aug. 15. The contract in question had been set to expire at midnight Tuesday.
The other two contracts are set to end Sept. 30 and Oct. 31. The remaining members of the lab’s workforce, representing 90 jobs, would be cut if extensions are not granted.
IFB officials said their lobbying effort in Congress to preserve and extend all three contracts has yet to bear fruit.
The contracts provide work for IFB's optical laboratories. They affect 137 of IFB's 556 local jobs, including 76 employees who are blind and 15 who are veterans.
IFB has been providing prescription eyewear to the VA since the late 1990s. The Winston-Salem company is the largest employer of the blind in the United States with about 1,000 employees overall.
The work for the VA means $15.4 million in annual revenue for the nonprofit group, formerly known as Winston-Salem Industries for the Blind Inc. That represents nearly 20% of IFB’s total revenue.
"This brief extension gives us additional time to find possible positions within our organization for those 47 affected employees," said David Horton, IFB's chief executive.
"However, it is not the outcome we had hoped for, as we believe the VA should not be taking business away from AbilityOne nonprofits like IFB Solutions, who provide life-changing jobs for people who are blind or visually impaired."
The American Federation for the Blind said the U.S. unemployment rate is about 75% for the 4 million Americans who are completely or partially blind.
For nearly three years, IFB has been attempting to preserve its laboratories' status as a mandatory source for the VA's eyeglass manufacturing — meaning the VA was required to contract with IFB for the work.
“The VA is about 97% of the production we have with our optical portfolio,” said Dan Kelly, IFB’s chief operating officer, who is blind.
IFB stands to lose its contracts after legal rulings in federal appellate court. Judges ruled on the side of a disabled veteran-owned optical business, PDS Consultants of Sparta, N.J., that has provided visual products to the VA since 1998.
The company claimed in court that, based on a Supreme Court interpretation of the Veterans Benefits Act of 2006, businesses owned by disabled veterans should be prioritized for government contracts. That interpretation of the law would require the VA to choose PDS for its eyeglass maker instead of IFB.
The November and May rulings represented a defeat for the AbilityOne program, which has provided federal government contracts for groups that employ the blind or severely disabled.
Horton and IFB optical lab employee Scott Smith met with members of Congress last week, including Reps. Virginia Foxx and Mark Walker and Sen. Thom Tillis from North Carolina.
"We do not believe that Congress ever intended to benefit veteran-owned small businesses at the expense of people who are blind or severely disabled,” Kelly said.
“There is plenty of business for both veteran-owned small businesses and AbilityOne nonprofits, many of whom, like IFB Solutions, also employ a significant number of veterans.”
IFB plans to file a petition by September to the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its appeal.
A decision could come in November on whether the Supreme Court accepts the appeal. If it does, it likely could take 18 to 24 months for a decision.
"We plan to pursue all available legal and legislative options to get this issue resolved," Horton said.
Foxx said in a statement Friday that "while visiting the Industries for the Blind Solutions facility in Winston-Salem, I’ve seen the great output and incredible impact that this business has on the livelihoods of differently-abled individuals in the community."
"It is very unfortunate to see that two procurement programs that Congress intended to be complementary have been interpreted by courts as competing against each other, especially when the jobs of veterans and others who have been using the AbilityOne program for 80 years are at stake.
"While the courts have limited (the Secretary of Veterans Affairs') influence over the issue, I’m keeping open channels of communication with industry stakeholders and the VA to find a fix," Foxx said. "The procurement process shouldn’t be a zero-sum game for beneficiaries of the AbilityOne program and the Veterans First Contracting program."