Darrell Cheek arrived at last week’s communitywide job fair having been out of the job market for close to four years.
It may as well have been a lifetime ago with all the changes in how employers are directing individuals to apply and submit their resumes online rather than in person.
Cheek was at the Millennium Center in downtown Winston-Salem on Wednesday searching for a job in the health-care sector after taking care of his mother for the last three years of her life.
“It’s not like what I’m accustomed to,” Cheek said at the job fair, which was sponsored by the Winston-Salem Journal. “
It’s more impersonal but I guess more effective for the companies,” he said.
“A lot of companies want your resume, but only to add it to a pile of other resumes, and they hand you a business card with a link to apply,” Cheek said
He talked with human-resources officials with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and other health-care groups in attendance. Novant Health Inc. and Cone Health had committed to the fair, but opted out in lieu of a flyer handed to participants as they entered.
Cheek said that he views the job market for the health-care industry “as very promising and that there are opportunities out there.”
“It’s more a matter of getting noticed and just having faith. Considering the alternative, you just can’t give up.”
Middle ground
The Triad appears to be in a middle ground of not being an employers’ job market, in which businesses can have their pick of applicants, or an applicant’s job market, which makes it easier to get a new job, and typically increased pay.
Employment officials and businesses say there remains unrequited demand for high-level employees, as well as a shortage of entry-level workers willing to work for a $7.25 an hour minimum wage.
The job market squeeze remains in the middle level — people lacking high-level skill sets but with more work and life experience than required for an entry-level job.
Compounding — if not confounding — the current job-market environment is the increasing shadow of the new coronavirus.
Many companies, particularly those dependent on consumer consumption, like the tourism and hospitality industries, may opt to hold off on filling vacancies, if not conduct temporary layoffs.
“Since such a large percentage of the domestic U.S. economy centers on the provision of services, any reduction in economic activity due to panic, social distancing or outbreaks requiring measures, like quarantines, will harm those industries,” said John Quinterno, a principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
“The resulting drops in consumer demand causing layoffs or outright business failures,” Quinterno said.
“Given all that, I don’t think robust hiring in the second quarter is likely,” he said. “Treading water may be the best case scenario, if an unlikely one.”
Mark Vitner, a senior economist with Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte, said that while “the economic environment has clearly become uncertain, many employers are still short of staff, which we think will limit layoffs.”
“Most of the impact would be at the airlines, but hotels will also likely curb hiring and try to hold the line on expenses,” Vitner said. “Few will likely let workers go, however, as the coronavirus disruptions are expected to be temporary and they have had such a hard time finding and holding onto the workers they need. Hotels are more likely to reduce hours for workers than let workers go.”
Wages
Some local businesses also are being challenged to match, if not exceed, a recent wave of minimum-wage increases, such as Truist Financial Corp., to $15 an hour, while Wells Fargo & Co. plans to increase its minimum wage to $16 an hour by year’s end and Bank of America Corp. to $20 an hour by March 31.
Ashley Furniture was at the job fair in large part because it has been struggling to find enough production and warehousing employees for its plant in Advance in order to reach hiring goals.
The company has more than 1,600 workers, according to the company and the Davie County Economic Development Commission.
“We’re trying to open up new production lines so we can add production capacity,” said Ginnie Mason, an Ashley human-resources official.
“Job fairs like this one have proven to be fruitful for us in gaining a really good turnout and applications,” she said.
However, Mason cautions would-be applicants that production and warehousing work is labor intensive.
“Some people will go through the interview and hiring process, only to get on the production or warehouse floor and find out it is more than they can or want to do,” she said.
“We’re looking at a combination of applicants’ attitudes, aptitudes because most people are teachable.”
PepsiCo officials at the job fair, who declined to be identified, say the company is attracting call-center applicants with its starting pay of $12.76 an hour, which can be bolstered by bonus pay and a potential raise after six months on the job.
The PepsiCo call-center personnel handle calls from vendors, and not the public. The Winston-Salem office in Union Cross Business Park is preparing for another round of new-employee training in the May-June period.
‘Right opportunity’
David Dorrill, who recently moved from Atlanta to Wallburg to be closer to family, said he was at the job fair to increase his odds “of finding the right opportunity” within the sales side of the financial-services information technology field.
“There seems to be a good number of jobs here, but it’s difficult to find a gainful job here when you don’t have local networking contacts and LinkedIn only goes so far,” Dorrill said, referring to LinkedIn, a professional-networking website.
Dorrill acknowledges the odds are against him finding a job with pay and benefits similar to what he had in Atlanta because of the cost-of-living differences.
“I feel confident that once I land a good job that I can prove myself worthy of higher-level work at higher-level pay,” he said.
Veulah Evans of Winston-Salem is ready for full-time work again while appreciating the value of her part-time job at the Ronald McDonald House, a nonprofit with housing near Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where families can stay while a child is being treated at a local hospital.
“I’m not looking for work as much for the money as for the healthinsurance benefits,” the 61-year-old Evans said.
“I want to work for an employer who maximizes my experience and my age. I’m teachable and really good at customer service,” she said, citing her experience at working at Wake Forest Baptist and Forsyth Medical Center.
“I know God is looking out for me and will place me in the job he wants. I just need to be open to the opportunities.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.